MEXC AI FAQ









Currently, AI Select List, AI News Radar, and MEXC-AI are all free to use. If an advanced version is released in the future, the fee structure will be announced in advance via notices and email.









Yes. The system dynamically allocates a daily AI session quota based on your KYC level and trading volume over the past 30 days. The higher your trading volume and verification level, the more sessions you can use. Quotas reset automatically the next day once the limit is reached.









Currently, over 50 languages are supported, including English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Spanish, and other major languages. More languages will be added over time.









No. There are currently no special fees or price discounts. AI recommendations are based solely on big data and real-time market information for trading reference and do not represent platform promotions.









Please note that AI-provided information is for reference only and does not constitute any investment promise or guarantee. All trading decisions are made by the user, who assumes the associated risks.









AI provides intelligent analysis based on market trends and information, but profits are not guaranteed. Please make decisions prudently according to your personal risk tolerance.









No. AI only accesses anonymized market and trading data and does not collect, store, or share any personal account information.









We prioritize accuracy and transparency. All AI recommendations are based on a strict data selection mechanism, including real-time data from official exchange sources, mainstream on-chain analytics platforms, and authoritative financial media. Community discussion trends (filtered for spam) and historical backtesting are also considered to provide users with informed reference.









Yes. AI News Radar relies on authoritative third-party data sources and public network activity to provide nearly real-time updates in sync with social media.









The rankings are based on a real-time backend calculation model, with data refreshed instantly as market conditions change.









The system quantifies tokens based on multiple indicators, including price trends, trading volume, position changes, on-chain data, and news popularity, and generates rankings accordingly.









On the Web Spot trading page, click the AI FAQ prompt displayed above the candlestick chart to enter the AI Bot conversation interface and obtain objective analysis and reasoning for the token's price movement.













First, try refreshing the page or reconnecting to the network. If the issue persists, try again later or contact online customer service for assistance.









Please make sure your MEXC App is updated to version 6.19.0 or above, and restart the app after updating. If it still doesn't appear, check the version number under Settings → About, or try clearing the cache and logging in again.





15. How to cancel AI News Radar push notifications?

To cancel AI News Radar push notifications, go to the AI News Radar page and click the Subscribed button to unsubscribe. After unsubscribing, you will no longer receive push notifications.



Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.