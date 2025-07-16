Among the many MMORPGs, WorldShards stands out for its unique setting and innovative gameplay. Developed by LowKick Games, this sandbox multiplayer online role-playing game transports players to aAmong the many MMORPGs, WorldShards stands out for its unique setting and innovative gameplay. Developed by LowKick Games, this sandbox multiplayer online role-playing game transports players to a
WorldShards: Beginner's Guide to Playing the New MMORPG NFT Game

Among the many MMORPGs, WorldShards stands out for its unique setting and innovative gameplay. Developed by LowKick Games, this sandbox multiplayer online role-playing game transports players to a fantasy world called Murrlandia, a shattered world of floating islands. In WorldShards, players can freely explore, battle, and build—all while truly owning in-game assets via blockchain technology. This article provides an in-depth overview of the game's lore, gameplay mechanics, economic system, and token features.

1. What is WorldShards?


WorldShards is an MMORPG that blends sandbox elements with blockchain technology. Set in Murrlandia, a world torn apart by a cataclysmic event, the game features countless floating islands for players to explore. As an explorer, you’ll uncover lost secrets, battle invaders, and strive to rebuild the world. WorldShards does away with traditional level and class systems, offering a flexible progression based on gear and skill combinations, allowing players to create their own paths and tailor their experience.

2. Key Features of WorldShards


WorldShards redefines MMORPG gameplay with several innovative features:

1) No Level-Based Progression: Instead of following traditional level and class-based systems, WorldShards enables players to customize their progression through a combination of gear and skills that suit their playstyle.
2) Dynamic Combat System: Combat emphasizes strategy, allowing players to engage enemies using a variety of tactics—from direct attacks and stealth to item usage and weapon combinations.
3) Floating Island Building: Every player owns a personal floating island where they can build a home, set up workstations, process resources, and craft equipment.
4) Player-Driven Economy: The game features a player-driven economy that centers around resource gathering, processing, and trading.
5) Blockchain Asset Ownership: Thanks to blockchain technology, players truly own their in-game assets, including islands, equipment, and tokens.

3. How to Play WorldShards


Getting started in WorldShards is easy, and here are the essential steps:

1) Get Access: WorldShards is currently in early access. Players need to purchase an access key via the OpenLoot platform or own a Founder's collectible to gain entry.

2) Choose Your Development Path: With no level-based progression, you're free to focus on crafting, combat, or exploration. Shape your character based on your preferences.

3) Acquire Gear: Your choice of weapons and gear defines your playstyle. Mix and match different equipment to develop your preferred combat strategies.

4) Build and Customize Your Floating Island: Customize your floating island by gathering resources, crafting, and personalizing it to reflect your identity.

5) Join Quests and Social Activities: Team up with a guild, take part in cooperative PvE missions, or delve into dungeons for valuable rewards. The capital city serves as a hub for community interaction, trading, and alliances.

4. Economic Overview of WorldShards


WorldShards features a player-driven economy centered around resource gathering, processing, and trading. Players can gather resources by exploring islands, completing quests, and defeating enemies, then refine them on their floating islands into a variety of equipment and items. These items can be used for personal advancement or sold in the in-game auction house.

A unique mechanic called Ancient Rifts allows players to collect and refine these rifts to enhance their gear's rarity and attributes, boosting its market value. WorldShards will also launch a full auction system in Q2 2025 to further boost player-to-player trading and economic activity.

5. WorldShards Token: SHARDS


SHARDS is the primary in-game token with a community-driven fair launch. The total supply is 5 billion tokens, gradually released over six years. 60% of the supply is allocated to player rewards, 25% to ecosystem development, and 15% to marketing and community growth.


5.1 How to Obtain SHARDS Tokens


Players can obtain SHARDS tokens through:
Random Drops: When equipped with a collectible that has the Attraction Force effect, players have a chance to randomly receive tokens while performing certain in-game actions such as fighting enemies, gathering resources, or opening chests.
Import via Crypto Wallet: Players can also bring SHARDS into the game by directly importing them from their crypto wallet for in-game use.

5.2 Uses of SHARDS Tokens


SHARDS tokens have a variety of uses within the game, including:
Improving Collectible Item Stats: When collectibles are upgraded, the Luck attribute must be enhanced separately using SHARDS.
Upgrading Rarity: Increase your collectibles' rarity to improve their value and performance.
Processing Rifts: Use SHARDS tokens to process Rifts, which enhance the rarity of items.
Purchasing Rare Items: SHARDS can be used to purchase various rare and valuable items in the game.
Re-rolling Item Stats: Re-randomize equipment stats to pursue better combinations or values.
Trading: As a cryptocurrency, SHARDS can be withdrawn from the game and traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Players can also withdraw SHARDS to their personal crypto wallets via the Open Loot platform and trade them on external exchanges.


With its blend of immersive gameplay and blockchain-powered asset ownership, WorldShards is setting a new standard for the future of MMORPGs. Whether you prefer exploring, battling, crafting, or trading, this game has something for everyone. As the game evolves and its community grows, WorldShards is poised to become a standout title in the blockchain gaming space. Join this fantastical world now and begin your journey in Murrlandia!

