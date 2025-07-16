1. What is Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)? Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) is a security measure that requires users to provide two or more different types of verification. This ensures that even if1. What is Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)? Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) is a security measure that requires users to provide two or more different types of verification. This ensures that even if
Linking Google Authenticator

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) is a security measure that requires users to provide two or more different types of verification. This ensures that even if a password is stolen or compromised, the account is still more difficult for unauthorized individuals to access. This method significantly enhances the security of user accounts.

Common forms of two-factor authentication include SMS verification codes, dynamic verification codes (such as Google Authenticator), and biometric identification (such as facial recognition or fingerprint unlocking). The MEXC platform uses two-factor authentication for account login, fund transfers, and other transactions to ensure the safety of users' assets.

This article will provide a detailed tutorial on how to set up and use Google Authenticator.

2. What is Google Authenticator?


Google Authenticator is a dynamic password tool that works similar to SMS-based dynamic verification. Once linked, it generates a dynamic verification code every 30 seconds. It can still be used even in offline mode on a mobile phone.

3. The Importance of Linking Google Authenticator


After enabling Google Authenticator, the security of logging in, trading, and withdrawing on MEXC will be significantly enhanced, effectively reducing the possibility of financial loss due to the theft of account passwords by hackers.

4. Downloading Google Authenticator


For iOS users: Log in to App Store using an overseas Apple ID and search for "Google Authenticator" to download.
For Android users: Log in to Google Play Store and search for "Google Authenticator" to download.

5. How To Link Google Authenticator?


Step 1: Log in to your account, click on the user icon on the top right corner. Select [Security].


Step 2: Click to link Google Authenticator.


Step 3: If you have already downloaded and installed Google Authenticator, click [Next] directly. If you have not, you can scan the QR code on the page to install and download it.

For demo videos to learn the specific steps, iOS users can click on [App Store], while Android users can click on [Google Play].


Step 4: Open Google Authenticator, scan the QR code, or copy the key and add it to Google Authenticator.

At the same time, please remember to keep a backup of the key in a secure location. The key can be used to recover Google Authenticator in case of a phone replacement or loss. Please make sure to keep a backup of the above key before linking.


Step 5: Click on [Get Code]. Enter the verification code received at your linked email address, and enter the code from Google Authenticator by copying. After entering, click on [Submit] to link Google Authenticator.


Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

