Learn about Arbitrum airdrop in one minute

Jul 16, 2025
What does Arbitrum airdrop mean?

On March 16, Arbitrum officially announced that it will airdrop the governance token ARB to its community members on March 23. At the same time, it announced the details of the highly anticipated airdrop. The query link has been announced.

  • From then on, Arbitrum has officially transitioned to a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).

  • ARB holders, who will, by voting, govern Arbitrum One and Arbitrum Nova.
 

Why is the Arbitrum airdrop so much-anticipated?


1. Arbitrum has a pivotal position in the encryption ecosystem:
  • Aribtrum One's network locked-up volume is 3.69 billion US dollars, and Layer 2 market share is close to 55%, ranking first.


2. The demand for Arbitrum tokens (ARB) is far greater than the supply:
  • The initial total supply is only 10 billion, with a maximum inflation of 2% per year.


3. The proportion of " retail investors" holding ARB tokens is too small:
  • In terms of airdrops, only 11.62% of the initial supply will be airdropped to Arbitrum users.

Percentage of initial supply
Number of tokens
Allocated to
42.78%
4.278 billion
Arbitrum DAO Treasury
26.94%
2.694 billion
Offchain Labs Team and Future Team + Advisors
17.53%
1.753 billion
Offchain Labs Investors
11.62%
1.162 Billion
Users of the Arbitrum platform (via airdrops to users wallets addresses)
1.13%
113million
DAOs building apps on Arbitrum (via airdrops to DAO Treasury addresses)

Therefore, many users think that obtaining ARB tokens is the same as obtaining Tesla and Apple stocks. Users who have long been concerned about and invested in the encryption ecosystem even regard this airdrop as an opportunity to " get rich overnight ".
 

So, who is eligible to receive the ARB airdrop?


1. This qualification is allocated through snapshot scoring


2. Scoring system:

  • Arbitrum users: users who transfer funds to Arbitrum One or Arbitrum Nova

  • Trading in different time periods: traded in 2, 6 or 9 different months

  • Frequency of transactions and interactions: made more than 4, 10, 25 or 100 transactions or interacted with more than 4, 10, 25 or 100 smart contracts

  • Transaction Value: Conducted transactions with a total value in excess of $10,000, $50,000 or $250,000

  • Provide Liquidity: Deposited Liquidity Over USD 10,000, 50,000 or 250,000

  • Participated in the Arbitrum Nova event: made more than 3, 5 or 10 transactions


3. Entitlement:

Points earned
Airdrop entitlement
Less than 3
Not eligible
3
1,200
4
1,700
5
2,200
6
3,200
7
3,700
8
4,200
9
6,200
10
6,700
11
7,200
12 or more
10,200
 

How to claim ARB tokens?



  • Step 2: Select your wallet. Now Arbitrum only supports six wallets: Rainbow, Coinbase Wallet, MetaMask, WalletConnect, Trust Wallet and Ledger Live. If you own one of these, click on the corresponding wallet. If not, click Get a Wallet


  • Step 3: If you are eligible, you should see on the left the amount of tokens you will receive during the airdrop and on the right the approved actions you have taken. You can also use the + sign to expand the list to see more details.



 

What does it mean for MEXCers?

  1. MEXC will list ARB/USDT on March 23. 

  2. If MEXCers are lucky enough to get ARB tokens, after depositing 50USDT of ARB at MEXC, then you will enjoy a reward pool of 5,000MX for free. The more ARB you deposit, the more MX rewards you will get. For more details, please read the MEXC announcement.
 

