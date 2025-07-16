Spot limit orders are a type of order you place on the MEXC spot trading market to buy or sell a certain quantity of assets at a specific price or better price. Setting stop-loss (SL) and take-profitSpot limit orders are a type of order you place on the MEXC spot trading market to buy or sell a certain quantity of assets at a specific price or better price. Setting stop-loss (SL) and take-profit
Learn/Trading Guide/Spot/How to Use ...imit Orders

How to Use the TP/SL Feature for Limit Orders

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Spot#Beginners#Basic Concepts
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1573-2.05%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.03047-19.47%
Overtake
TAKE$0.32507+22.85%
MX Token
MX$2.1207-1.28%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006543-1.13%


Spot limit orders are a type of order you place on the MEXC spot trading market to buy or sell a certain quantity of assets at a specific price or better price. Setting stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) points involves simultaneously setting two price trigger conditions when placing such an order. These conditions ensure the automatic execution of corresponding trading operations upon reaching a certain profit or preventing excessive losses.

1. Definition of Limit Order TP/SL


The limit order TP/SL feature involves simultaneously setting a TP price and/or SL price when placing a limit order (i.e., buying or selling at a specific price). These two prices are pre-set levels used to trigger the trading system to automatically execute specific operations when they are reached.

2. Effective Conditions


2.1 One-way Limit Order: Buying Digital Assets


  • The TP/SL feature of the limit order can only be triggered after the limit buy order is completely filled.

  • You can set up the TP/SL feature for sell orders simultaneously when placing the limit order.

  • Within your TP/SL feature, only one sell order will be triggered, and the other sell order will be canceled.

2.2 One-way Limit Order: Selling Digital Assets


  • The TP/SL feature of the limit order can only be triggered after the limit sell order is completely filled.

  • You can set up the TP/SL feature for buy orders simultaneously when placing the limit order.

  • Within your TP/SL feature, only one buy order will be triggered, and the other buy order will be canceled.

2.3 Usage Example (Using MX Token as an Example)



If the current price of the MX token is 2.75 USDT/MX, and you wish to buy it at a lower price, you will set the buy price for your limit order at 2 USDT/MX along with the quantity of MX you wish to purchase. Additionally, if you anticipate the MX token to rise to 3.5 USDT/MX, you would like to lock in your profits at this price point.


1. Setting Limit Orders


  • Set your desired buy price and buy quantity, e.g. 2 USDT/MX and 100 MX tokens.

  • After completing the setup, the limit buy order will be waiting to be triggered.

2. Using TP Feature with Limit Orders


At this point, you need to set a TP price:

  • TP (Sell Order) Trigger Price: When the MX token is on an upward trend, this price (B) will be triggered. In this scenario, you can set it at 3.5 USDT/MX.

3. Using SL Feature with Limit Orders


  • If you are concerned that MX might not rise to 3.5 USDT/MX and a downtrend might occur, and you wish to exit at 1.5 USDT/MX.

At this point, you need to set an SL feature price:

  • SL (Sell Order) Trigger Price: When the MX token is in a downtrend, this price (B1) will be triggered. In this scenario, you can set it at 1.5 USDT/MX.

4. Estimated Profit/Loss (Excluding Trading Fees)


  • Expected Profit:

= 3.5 USDT/MX x 100 - 2 USDT/MX x 100
= 350 USDT - 200 USDT
= 150 USDT

  • Expected Loss:

= 2 USDT/MX x 100 - 1.5 USDT/MX x 100
= 200 USDT - 150 USDT
= - 50 USDT

2.4 Limit Order TP/SL feature vs Stop-Limit Orders


1. Trading Methods


  • The Limit Order TP/SL feature includes two trading behaviors: Buy first, then sell, or sell first, then buy.

  • Stop-limit orders only include one trading behavior:buy or sell.

2. Applicability


  • The Limit Order TP/SL feature is suitable for complex trading systems:

For instance, trading strategies like selling high and buying low can be made, akin to the practice of "shorting" digital assets.

  • Stop-limit orders are suitable for relatively simple trading systems:

For example, use this feature to execute a single buy or sell order that suits your preferences.

3. Operational Pathway (Using MX Token as an Example)


3.1 MEXC Official Website


1. Open the MEXC website.

2. Navigate to the MEXC spot trading interface.

3. Set the parameters related to [Limit] orders.


4. Set TP/SL parameters.


3.2 Gentle Reminder


  • The TP/SL points are triggered effectively when the corresponding limit order is completely filled. If the limit order is only partially filled, the TP/SL functions will not activate, even if the set trigger prices for TP/SL are reached.

  • When a limit order (buy order) and TP/SL points are set, the system will use the quantity of the completely filled limit order as the order quantity for TP/SL.

  • When a limit order (sell order) and TP/SL points are set, the system will use the amount of the completely filled limit order as the order amount for TP/SL.

  • Reasons why TP/SL points may become ineffective upon reaching the specified prices:

a. Insufficient balance in the user's account during the generation of TP/SL orders leads to order generation failure.

b. The pre-generated TP/SL orders fail to meet the platform's minimum order amount, resulting in order generation failure.

  • Tutorials and guides may vary across different operating systems. Please refer to yourcurrent operating system for accuracy.

4. Conclusion


The Limit Order TP/SL feature can assist you in achieving profits and limiting losses in both bid and ask markets of spot trading. In practical operations, you can set predefined price levels for TP/SL. During actual trading, once your limit order is executed, the TP/SL prices will be triggered based on market conditions.

Risk Warning: The advantage of setting SL/TP points for limit orders is that it can help investors control risks and automate trading. However, the disadvantage is that market volatility may cause conditional orders to not execute as expected. When using this feature, it is important to closely monitor market fluctuations and risks, and ensure that your trading strategy aligns with your investment goals and risk tolerance.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency trading involves risk. This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

PANews reported on November 13th that Boston Fed President Collins, a voting member of the FOMC this year, said on Wednesday that she believes the threshold for further interest rate cuts in the near

Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside!

Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside!

The post Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why is this ETF important? It’s one of the first funds blending corporat

Powell’s Decisions Shake Financial Markets

Powell’s Decisions Shake Financial Markets

Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, has made comments that underscore a serious stance towards a shrinking labor market. Despite this being viewed positively, there remains ambiguity about future

Related Articles

What is Pre-Market Trading?

What is Pre-Market Trading?

1. What is Pre-Market Trading?Pre-market trading is an OTC (Over-The-Counter) service provided by MEXC that allows traders to buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed on the cryptocur

What is MEXC Convert?

What is MEXC Convert?

MEXC Convert is an exclusive feature that enables users to quickly exchange assets between different cryptocurrencies without the need for traditional order books, order placements, or matching proces

What is Bitcoin Inscription?

What is Bitcoin Inscription?

&#34;Bitcoin Inscription&#34; refers to the process of engraving content onto satoshis using the Ordinals protocol. The information written can include text, images, videos, audio, and more.Common Bit

How to Resolve Order Issues

How to Resolve Order Issues

When conducting spot trading on MEXC, you might encounter the following issues with your orders. Please refer to the respective solutions for each of these issues.1. Issues regarding unexecuted orders

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus