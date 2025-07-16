MEXC spot trading has launched the Quick Order feature on the K-line chart, allowing you to place limit orders directly from the K-line chart. You can use this feature no matter which version of theMEXC spot trading has launched the Quick Order feature on the K-line chart, allowing you to place limit orders directly from the K-line chart. You can use this feature no matter which version of the
Learn/Trading Guide/Spot/How to Spot...-Line Chart

How to Spot Trade from the K-Line Chart

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Spot
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05076+0.65%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.000023-24.83%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.01717-1.26%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1573-2.66%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007114+1.05%

MEXC spot trading has launched the Quick Order feature on the K-line chart, allowing you to place limit orders directly from the K-line chart.

You can use this feature no matter which version of the K-line chart you prefer (Original or TradingView). Regardless of the K-line chart version you're most accustomed to, this feature is used the same for both. In this article, we will use the Original K-line chart for demonstration purposes. Currently, this feature is only available on the website and is not supported in multi-chart view.

1. How to Place Quick Orders on the K-Line Chart


Open and log in to the MEXC official website, move the cursor to "Spot" in the top navigation bar and select [Spot] from the dropdown list to access the trading page.

On the trading page, above the K-line chart, check "Quick Order" in Display settings to enable the Quick Order feature on the K-line chart.


2. How to Quickly Create Limit Buy Orders on the K-Line Chart


After enabling the Quick Order feature, move the cursor to the K-line chart, and a [⊕] icon will appear on the right side. When the cursor is positioned below the current last price, click the [⊕] icon to reveal the [Limit Buy] button.

Enter the desired buy quantity, then click the green [Limit Buy] button to place the limit buy order. A pop-up window will appear, indicating successful order placement, as shown in the animation below.


To view the limit buy order you just placed, scroll down the page and check the "Open Orders" section.

3. How to Quickly Create Limit Sell Orders on the K-Line Chart


If the cursor is positioned above the current last price, click the [⊕] icon to reveal the [Limit Sell] button. Enter the desired sell quantity, then click the red [Limit Sell] button to place the limit sell order. A pop-up window will appear, indicating successful order placement, as shown in the animation below.


To view the limit sell order you just placed, scroll down the page and check the "Open Orders" section.

Placing limit orders on the K-line chart allows users to monitor current market price changes and enhance order efficiency. Currently, spot trading only supports limit order placement on the K-line chart. If you want to execute more complex trading strategies, you need to proceed to the order panel.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Chinese Businessman, She Zhijiang, Extradited After the Exposure of His Scam Empire

Chinese Businessman, She Zhijiang, Extradited After the Exposure of His Scam Empire

Lately, different nations of the world have been working tirelessly and in collaboration with one another to reduce the number of crypto scams and sanction the perpetrators in charge of organizing the

Tron’s dominance is driven by stablecoin activity, particularly Tether’s USDT

Tron’s dominance is driven by stablecoin activity, particularly Tether’s USDT

According to the 30-day revenue data available on DefiLlama, Tron is the highest-earning blockchain network, generating $35.4 million in protocol revenue, nearly four times Ethereum’s $9.1 million, wh

Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc

Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc

The post Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Aerodrome and Velodrome are merging into a unified decentral

Toyota has started battery production at its new $13.9 billion plant in Liberty, North Carolina

Toyota has started battery production at its new $13.9 billion plant in Liberty, North Carolina

Toyota has started building batteries in the U.S. for the first time ever. On Wednesday, the company confirmed production had kicked off at its new $13.9 billion battery plant in Liberty, North Caroli

Related Articles

MEXC Loans is Now Live!

MEXC Loans is Now Live!

MEXC Loans is a cryptocurrency lending solution introduced by MEXC. MEXC Loans allows users to collateralize one of their cryptocurrency assets to borrow another that they can then use for spot tradin

Spot Trading vs. Futures Trading: A Beginner's Guide to Determining Which is Right for You

Spot Trading vs. Futures Trading: A Beginner's Guide to Determining Which is Right for You

As the cryptocurrency market continues to mature, the diversification of trading tools has become a key factor in building robust investment strategies. Among global mainstream crypto exchanges, MEXC

What is a Stop-Limit Order?

What is a Stop-Limit Order?

The cryptocurrency market is volatile, prices can swing sharply, and even slight delays may lead to missed opportunities or unnecessary losses. A stop-limit order is a widely used automated trading to

Spot Market Trading Rules

Spot Market Trading Rules

In cryptocurrency spot trading, beyond price analysis and strategy selection, understanding and following the trading platform's market rules is equally crucial. For MEXC users, each trading pair not

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus