MEXC is industry-renowned and highly regarded by users as a platform with the most trending tokens and extremely low fees. To improve our commitment to making crypto simple and accessible forMEXC is industry-renowned and highly regarded by users as a platform with the most trending tokens and extremely low fees. To improve our commitment to making crypto simple and accessible for
Learn/Trading Guide/Spot/How to Set ...g Reminders

How to Set Up New Token Listing Reminders

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Spot#Beginners
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00654-1.46%
LOOK
LOOK$0.03571+18.20%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0006168-0.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00402+3.63%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

MEXC is industry-renowned and highly regarded by users as a platform with the most trending tokens and extremely low fees. To improve our commitment to making crypto simple and accessible for everyone, we've introduced a new token listing reminder feature. This feature will ensure users never miss the latest MEXC token listings, helping them stay updated while monitoring the market.

1. How to Find Newly Listed Tokens on MEXC


1.1 Web


On the MEXC official website homepage, scroll down to find the "Most Trending Tokens Globally" section and look for the Newest widget next to Hot Futures and below Spot Gainers. The Newest list displays information such as the latest trading pairs and the countdown to their listings.


Click on More at the top right to visit a separate webpage that features a full list of the newest tokens (under New Listing) along with their recent price performances, and links to their trading pages. In addition, this page provides comprehensive information on all upcoming token listings.


1.2 App


On the homepage, navigate to the middle section, swipe to the right and click on New to view information on upcoming token launches, including the trading pair and countdown to listing time.


2. How to Set Up New Token Listing Reminders


2.1 Web


Under the Newest section, select any upcoming new trading pair to be redirected to its trading page. On the trading page, there will be a countdown timer in the middle indicating the start time for when the pair will be available for trading.

Beneath the countdown timer, toggle the switch next to Remind me 30m before listing to enable the new token listing reminder.


Click the > button on the right to customize the settings for the listing reminder, such as when you want the reminder to appear and how you want to be notified.

For example, you can choose to receive an alert 30 minutes, 10 minutes, or 3 minutes prior to the listing, or set a custom reminder time according to your preference.

The available notification methods include app pushes, platform notifications, and desktop notifications. For detailed instructions on enabling desktop notifications, please refer to How to Enable MEXC Desktop Notifications.


Please note that if you have already set a trading start reminder for a specific trading pair and it has been triggered, you will no longer be able to set a new reminder for the same trading pair.

2.2 App


Tap on any token pair in the New section to be redirected to the token's trading page. On the trading page, you can view the countdown to when the token will start trading.

Below the countdown, toggle the switch next to Remind me 30m before listing to enable the notification. Please note that you must first enable MEXC notifications on your phone to use this reminder feature.
By tapping on Remind me 30m before listing, you can customize the trading reminder.

You can choose to set the reminder for 30 minutes, 10 minutes, or 3 minutes before trading starts, or customize the time according to your preferences. Notification methods currently include App pushes, notifications, and desktop notifications. Please note that desktop notifications are only available on the Web version.


Again, please note that if you have already set a trading start reminder for a specific trading pair and it has been triggered, you will no longer be able to set a new reminder for the same trading pair.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Chinese Businessman, She Zhijiang, Extradited After the Exposure of His Scam Empire

Chinese Businessman, She Zhijiang, Extradited After the Exposure of His Scam Empire

Lately, different nations of the world have been working tirelessly and in collaboration with one another to reduce the number of crypto scams and sanction the perpetrators in charge of organizing the

Tron’s dominance is driven by stablecoin activity, particularly Tether’s USDT

Tron’s dominance is driven by stablecoin activity, particularly Tether’s USDT

According to the 30-day revenue data available on DefiLlama, Tron is the highest-earning blockchain network, generating $35.4 million in protocol revenue, nearly four times Ethereum’s $9.1 million, wh

Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc

Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc

The post Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Aerodrome and Velodrome are merging into a unified decentral

Toyota has started battery production at its new $13.9 billion plant in Liberty, North Carolina

Toyota has started battery production at its new $13.9 billion plant in Liberty, North Carolina

Toyota has started building batteries in the U.S. for the first time ever. On Wednesday, the company confirmed production had kicked off at its new $13.9 billion battery plant in Liberty, North Caroli

Related Articles

MEXC Loans is Now Live!

MEXC Loans is Now Live!

MEXC Loans is a cryptocurrency lending solution introduced by MEXC. MEXC Loans allows users to collateralize one of their cryptocurrency assets to borrow another that they can then use for spot tradin

Spot Trading vs. Futures Trading: A Beginner's Guide to Determining Which is Right for You

Spot Trading vs. Futures Trading: A Beginner's Guide to Determining Which is Right for You

As the cryptocurrency market continues to mature, the diversification of trading tools has become a key factor in building robust investment strategies. Among global mainstream crypto exchanges, MEXC

Spot Market Trading Rules

Spot Market Trading Rules

In cryptocurrency spot trading, beyond price analysis and strategy selection, understanding and following the trading platform's market rules is equally crucial. For MEXC users, each trading pair not

MEXC Spot Trading Fees: Maker & Taker Rates Calculator

MEXC Spot Trading Fees: Maker & Taker Rates Calculator

Key Takeaways MEXC charges 0% maker fees and 0.05% taker fees for spot trading, making it highly cost-effective for liquidity providers. MX token holders with 500&#43; tokens for 24 hours receive a 50

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus