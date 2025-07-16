SMS Phishing are fraudulent activities that use SMS (Short Message Service) as a medium to steal users' sensitive information (such as wallet private keys, login credentials) or deceive them intoSMS Phishing are fraudulent activities that use SMS (Short Message Service) as a medium to steal users' sensitive information (such as wallet private keys, login credentials) or deceive them into
How to Identify SMS Phishing

SMS Phishing are fraudulent activities that use SMS (Short Message Service) as a medium to steal users' sensitive information (such as wallet private keys, login credentials) or deceive them into giving away cryptocurrency assets. Phishing attackers typically impersonate trusted entities, such as exchanges, wallet service providers, or government agencies, to trick victims into disclosing personal information or making fraudulent transactions.

1. Common Types of SMS Phishing



Phishers send SMS messages claiming to be from well-known exchanges (such as MEXC, etc.), and include a link. The message may warn the user about unusual activity in their account, urging them to log in immediately. Upon clicking the link, users are directed to a fake website, and the account information they enter is stolen.

1.2 Fake Rewards or Airdrop SMS


Phishers claim that the user has received cryptocurrency rewards or an airdrop, and ask the user to claim it by clicking a link in the SMS. After clicking the link, the user may be asked to enter their private key or pay a "fee," which results in their funds being stolen.

1.3 Fake Urgent Security Notices


The SMS appears to be from a wallet service provider or exchange, claiming that the user's account is locked or that unauthorized transactions have occurred. Phishers pressure users to click on a link or call a fake customer service number, leading to the theft of account information.

1.4 Impersonating Technical Support


The SMS claims the user requires technical support services, such as fixing wallet issues or completing KYC (Know Your Customer) verification. These messages usually contain a phone number or link, prompting the user to provide sensitive information.

2. Characteristics of SMS Phishing


Urgent Language: The message often uses urgent language such as "Act immediately," "Account locked," or "Transaction failed."

Fake Links: The link may appear legitimate but often contains spelling errors or uses unofficial domains.

Request for Sensitive Information: Phishers ask users to provide sensitive information, such as private keys, passwords, or verification codes.

Unknown Sender: The SMS is typically sent from an unfamiliar number rather than an official, verified source.

3. SMS Phishing Example


A user receives a message warning about unusual login activity on their account and is instructed to call a phone number provided by the phisher, further prompting the user to provide sensitive information. Please note that MEXC's official SMS messages never include phone numbers or links.
In the example below, the text inside the red box is a typical phishing attempt. Stay alert and verify carefully. Only the message outside the red box is an official MEXC SMS.


4. How to Prevent SMS Phishing


Do not click on suspicious links: Even if the link appears legitimate, do not click on it, especially if it comes from an SMS.

Verify official sources: Log in directly through the official website or app of the exchange or wallet, rather than clicking links in SMS messages.

Protect your private keys and passwords: Legitimate service providers will never ask for your private keys or passwords via SMS.

Enable two-factor authentication (2FA): Add an extra layer of security to your account to prevent unauthorized access.

Be cautious of unknown numbers: Do not respond to SMS messages from unfamiliar numbers, and avoid calling the phone numbers provided in the message.

Check the domain: Carefully verify that the domain in the link provided in the SMS matches the official domain.

5. What to Do If You Become a Victim


Change your password immediately: If your account credentials are compromised, change the relevant passwords as soon as possible.

Contact official support: Contact Customer Service via MEXC's official channels and report the incident promptly.

Monitor your assets: Check your cryptocurrency wallet and exchange accounts for any unauthorized transactions.

Stay vigilant: Install anti-fraud tools or applications to help prevent becoming a victim again.

SMS phishing is a common and dangerous form of attack, especially in the cryptocurrency market. Users need to remain vigilant, avoid clicking suspicious links in SMS messages, and never provide sensitive information. Implementing multiple layers of security to protect your accounts can effectively reduce the risk of falling victim to scams.

Disclaimer: This material does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn only provides informational reference and does not constitute any investment advice. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment actions taken by users are unrelated to this platform.


