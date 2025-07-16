How To Disable Cloud Sync for Google Authenticator

Dear MEXCers,

If you have not logged in to Google Authenticator using a Google account before, the cloud sync feature is disabled by default. You do not need to perform any action to disable it.

If you have logged in to Google Authenticator using a Google account before, you must follow the steps below to disable cloud sync:





1. Open the Google Authenticator app.

2. Click on the account avatar on the top right corner, select [Use without an account], then click on [Continue] to disable cloud sync.

Google Authenticator:



