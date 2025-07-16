1. What Does It Mean To Convert Small Balances to MX? To meet users' trading needs, MEXC has launched the [Small Asset Conversion] feature. Subject to the conversion rules, users can convert their1. What Does It Mean To Convert Small Balances to MX? To meet users' trading needs, MEXC has launched the [Small Asset Conversion] feature. Subject to the conversion rules, users can convert their
How To Convert Small Balances To MX？

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
1. What Does It Mean To Convert Small Balances to MX?


To meet users' trading needs, MEXC has launched the [Small Asset Conversion] feature. Subject to the conversion rules, users can convert their small assets to MX.


Conversion rules:


  • The feature can be used up to 10 times every 24 hours.
  • Up to 99 assets can be converted at the same time, and each individual asset must be valued at less than 5 USDT. The maximum amount for a single conversion is 50 USDT.
  • Assets that have been delisted or suspended for withdrawals and deposits, as well as assets with price changes exceeding 300.00% in the last 12 hours, are not supported.
  • Currently, the feature only supports USDT/USDC/ETH/BTC/USDP trading pairs.
  • If your selected trading pair does not include USDT but includes any of USDC/ETH/BTC/USDP, the valuation and conversion will be based on the corresponding USDT price.
  • There is a 0.2%fee rate for converting small balances to MX.

2. Tutorial for Converting Small Balances to MX


I. [Website] How to convert small balances to MX


Step 1: Log in to the official MEXC website. On the top right corner of the homepage, click on [Wallets] - [Spot].



Step 2: On the spot page, click on [Convert small balances to MX] on the right side of the Assets List.



Step 3: Tick the small balance crypto that you wish to convert to MX, and click on [Convert] at the top right corner of the interface.



Step 4: Click [Convert Now].



Step 5: Conversion successful, click [Confirm].



II. [App] How to convert small balances to MX


Step 1: Tap [Wallets] in the bottom right corner.



Step 2: Select [Spot] and tap [Convert small balances to MX].



Step 3: Tick the small balance crypto that you wish to convert to MX, and tap on [Convert] at the bottom of the page.



Step 4: Tap [Confirm].



Step 5: Conversion Successful, tap [Confirm] again.



Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


