In early July 2025, as Bitcoin (BTC) prices rebounded, the crypto market entered another window of heightened investor sentiment. At the center of this capital-driven rally, memecoins are rising at aIn early July 2025, as Bitcoin (BTC) prices rebounded, the crypto market entered another window of heightened investor sentiment. At the center of this capital-driven rally, memecoins are rising at a
Learn/Learn/Featured Content/From Fringe...ng Up Again

From Fringe Culture to the Heart of Crypto Narratives: Memecoins Are Heating Up Again

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Industry Buzz
Humans.ai
HEART$0.003064-0.19%
Bitcoin
BTC$101,928.83-1.02%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05824+0.13%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003258-19.35%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.000369-10.91%

In early July 2025, as Bitcoin (BTC) prices rebounded, the crypto market entered another window of heightened investor sentiment. At the center of this capital-driven rally, memecoins are rising at a remarkable pace, drawing attention from both retail investors and institutional capital. From animal-themed tokens on the Solana blockchain to AI-powered "cultural symbols," memecoins are evolving rapidly, reshaping the narrative logic of the crypto market and highlighting a deeper convergence of technology, culture, and finance.

1. Data Overview: The Exponential Rise of Memecoins and Their Growing Market Presence


According to keyword data from Ahrefs.com, global search interest in memecoin–related terms has rebounded in tandem with the recent recovery in BTC prices. Traffic trends show that keywords related to memecoins are closely tracking those of mainstream terms like "Bitcoin," indicating that memecoins are becoming a key narrative complement to BTC's price action, and a major battleground for market attention.

Moreover, the number of newly issued memecoins continued to grow in the first half of 2025. Among them, Solana has emerged as the "memecoin incubator," with 15,000-20,000 new tokens launched per day. Its low transaction fees and ultra-fast confirmation times have enabled the entire "token launch–hype–cash-out" cycle to play out in a matter of minutes. One example is the animal-themed token POPCAT, which leveraged the viral appeal of a "cat-clicking game" to skyrocket to a market cap of $1.2 billion within 72 hours.



These data suggest that memecoins are becoming the first choice for new capital entering the market. Particularly during periods when BTC trades sideways at elevated levels, the rotation into altcoins has already begun.

2. Recently Outperforming Memecoins


As market sentiment shows signs of recovery, meme tokens have begun to move ahead of the broader market, a dynamic not seen for some time. The continued rally of USELESS has helped revive interest across the memecoin sector, while older Ethereum-based meme tokens are staging a collective rebound. This may signal the start of a short-term rally in memecoins. Below, we've compiled a list of meme tokens that have recently shown positive price action to help you track the latest hotspots in the market.

2.1 FARTCOIN (Fartcoin)


Fartcoin checks all the stereotypical boxes of a memecoin: a ridiculous name, zero utility, and a rise driven entirely by linguistic novelty and social virality, enough to leave traditional Wall Street investors speechless. As one of last year's breakout memecoins, Fartcoin was among the first to rebound in the current market cycle.

2.2 PENGU (Pudgy Penguins)


On June 23, asset management firm VanEck invited its NFT brand Pudgy Penguins to join its Nasdaq bell-ringing ceremony. The resulting exposure, combined with rumors of a potential PENGU ETF, has fueled continued gains for the token.

2.3 USELESS (USELESS COIN)


Launched in May on the Bonk.fun platform, USELESS has seen a sustained upward trend, which has also brought renewed attention to Bonk.fun within the market.

2.4 RICH (GET RICH QUICK)


The narrative behind RICH is simple: get rich quick. Like Fartcoin and USELESS, it thrives on pure concept-driven hype. Its rapid price surge has positioned it as a strong contender for the leading token on the Moonshot Create platform.

3. Capital Rotation: Memecoins Emerge as the Go-To Venue for On-Chain Arbitrage


As market sentiment surges, on-chain capital is clearly shifting toward the memecoin sector. Especially during periods of sideways consolidation in BTC, large volumes of "fast-in, fast-out" liquidity are seeking high-volatility opportunities. Compared to sectors like DeFi and NFTs, which have already undergone several boom-and-bust cycles, memecoins offer a unique mix of high volatility, low entry barriers, and emotionally driven narratives, drawing in an increasing number of short-term arbitrage traders and community-driven players.

As of July 2025, the number and activity level of meme projects on the Solana blockchain continue to climb, with some projects seeing weekly TVL growth exceeding 42%. At the same time, Layer-2 networks such as Base and Blast are also witnessing a memecoin boom. On Base in particular, daily trading volume for meme projects has surged, surpassing that of several mainstream DeFi protocols.



Beyond the expansion at the public chain level, centralized exchanges are also actively responding to the memecoin boom. For instance, MEXC has launched a dedicated Meme+ interface to attract new users and accelerate the formation of a closed loop of discovery, trading, and viral dissemination. At its core, this capital behavior reflects the market’s search for highly elastic assets and high-frequency trading opportunities. In this current phase, dominated by short-term capital, memecoins have quietly replaced parts of the DeFi and NFT sectors, becoming the new "primary battleground" for on-chain traders and arbitrageurs.

*BTN-Enter Meme+&BTNURL=https://www.mexc.com/memecoin *

4. Narrative Mechanism Upgrade: From Meme Jokes to Building Native Digital IP


4.1 Three Stages in the Evolution of Memecoin Narratives


The most notable shift in the current meme coin boom lies in the comprehensive upgrade of its narrative structure:


Stage
Content Structure
User Participation
Corresponding Value
Early-Stage Meme (e.g., DOGE)
Single image, social emojis
Passive following
Entertainment value
Mid-Stage Meme (e.g., SHIB)
Character persona, token speculation
Investment and speculation
Market value
2025 Meme (e.g., DOG)
Worldview, interactive products
AI co-creation, meme minting
Cultural asset

This narrative upgrade signals a fundamental shift: memecoins are no longer just speculative assets, they are becoming content platforms with IP potential. They represent a form of collective consensus, a reflection of community-driven content production, and a new way to monetize culture in Web3.

4.2 Key Features of the New Narrative Model


  • Strong community-driven dynamics: Developers often remain anonymous or delegate decision-making to community votes, with project momentum driven by collective consensus.
  • Rich on-chain mechanics: Features such as staking incentives, NFT integration, and gamified experiences strengthen user engagement and stickiness.
  • Cross-platform narrative synchronization: Projects actively generate hype across platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Discord, and Telegram to trigger FOMO-driven participation.

This emerging model, anchored in narrative, emotion, and virality, positions memecoins as native Web3 distribution mechanisms, rather than traditional speculative coins. Going forward, a project's core competitiveness will hinge on its ability to craft compelling narratives, organize communities, and efficiently generate traffic.

5. Conclusion: Staying Rational Amid the Frenzy


The rise of memecoins reflects not only crypto's rebellion against centralized power but also the deep convergence of technology, culture, and finance. It highlights a strong market appetite for assets that offer simple narratives, low barriers to entry, and high viral potential. As BTC continues its upward climb and mainstream tokens face short-term upside limitations, memecoins offer a high-risk, high-reward alternative for adventurous investors.

This memecoin frenzy is not only worth participating in, it's worth understanding. For those willing to take a bet, now may be the ideal entry point for the next big narrative wave. As a key player in the crypto market, MEXC has emerged as a major hub for memecoin trading, thanks to its efficient trading infrastructure and rapid listing mechanism. With its quick response to market trends and commitment to offering diverse trading opportunities, MEXC has drawn strong attention from both retail and institutional participants. In the memecoin space specifically, MEXC's speed of listings and specialized support through its "Meme+" initiative have made it a focal point for investors. Looking ahead, MEXC will continue to uphold its core values of efficiency and accessibility, delivering a broader, higher-quality trading experience and empowering users to seize the next wave of crypto innovation.

Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.



Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Chinese Businessman, She Zhijiang, Extradited After the Exposure of His Scam Empire

Chinese Businessman, She Zhijiang, Extradited After the Exposure of His Scam Empire

Lately, different nations of the world have been working tirelessly and in collaboration with one another to reduce the number of crypto scams and sanction the perpetrators in charge of organizing the

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/us-bitcoin-reserve-discussion/

Tron’s dominance is driven by stablecoin activity, particularly Tether’s USDT

Tron’s dominance is driven by stablecoin activity, particularly Tether’s USDT

According to the 30-day revenue data available on DefiLlama, Tron is the highest-earning blockchain network, generating $35.4 million in protocol revenue, nearly four times Ethereum’s $9.1 million, wh

Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc

Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc

The post Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Aerodrome and Velodrome are merging into a unified decentral

Related Articles

What is Aria Protocol(ARIAIP)? A Complete Guide to the First Web3 Protocol Tokenizing Music IP Rights

What is Aria Protocol(ARIAIP)? A Complete Guide to the First Web3 Protocol Tokenizing Music IP Rights

TL;DR1) Aria Protocol transforms music copyrights into tradable tokens, enabling retail investors to invest in IP assets that were previously limited to institutions.2) Aria Protocol has raised $10.95

What is Ethena? A Complete Guide to the Crypto-Native Synthetic Dollar Protocol

What is Ethena? A Complete Guide to the Crypto-Native Synthetic Dollar Protocol

TL;DR1) USDe is a synthetic dollar, not a fiat-backed stablecoin: It is backed by crypto assets and corresponding short futures positions instead of traditional fiat reserves.2) Delta-hedging ensures

What is BIANRENSHENG? The Rise from Internet Meme to Crypto Phenomenon

What is BIANRENSHENG? The Rise from Internet Meme to Crypto Phenomenon

TL;DR1) Milestone Achievement: BINANCELIFE (BINANCELIFE) became the first-ever Chinese memecoin to debut on Binance, breaking market conventions.2) Explosive Growth: Within just three days of its laun

What is 375ai (EAT)? Complete Guide to the World's First Decentralized Edge Data Intelligence Network

What is 375ai (EAT)? Complete Guide to the World's First Decentralized Edge Data Intelligence Network

TL;DR1) Decentralized Edge Intelligence: 375ai has built the world’s first decentralized edge data intelligence network that performs real-time AI processing and analysis at the data source.2) Dual Pr

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus