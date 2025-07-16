Frequently Used Additional Features on Spot Trading Page





In addition to the core trading features, MEXC's spot trading page provides various auxiliary features to assist you in spot trading effectively.





Compared to the web platform, the app may not offer as many comprehensive auxiliary features due to factors such as size. This article will use the web platform to demonstrate these auxiliary features as an example.





Log in to the official MEXC website. On the spot trading page, click the [⚙️] button in the top right corner to access the settings page, where you can configure auxiliary features for placing orders and more.













The order confirmation feature can help you review and confirm your order during the ordering process, preventing potential losses due to input errors and other factors. Click the [⚙️] button to access the settings page, then click the toggle on the right of "Order Confirmation" to switch it on, and select the order methods to which you want the feature to apply to complete the setup.









Let's use placing a limit order as an example for demonstration.





Click on [Limit] to select the limit order type and buy 500 MX at $2. After clicking on [Buy MX], an "Order Confirmation" window will appear. You can review the details of the initiated limit order, including the trading pair, type/side, price, quantity, and total amount. After confirming that everything is correct, click on [Confirm] to place the order.













Similar to the order confirmation feature, the large order confirmation feature is designed to prevent potential asset losses due to oversight in a single large trade. Before officially placing the order, this feature allows you to double-check the initiated order. You can set your own threshold amount, and when the order amount is greater than or equal to the threshold you have set, the large order confirmation feature will be triggered. Otherwise, it will not be activated.









Similarly, let's use placing a limit order as an example for demonstration. In this example, the threshold amount for the large order confirmation feature is set to 1,000 USDT.





Click on [Limit] to select the limit order type and buy 600 MX at $2. After clicking on [Buy MX], a "Large Order Confirmation" window will appear, and you will see a prompt message in orange.





In the "Large Order Confirmation" window, you can view the details of the initiated limit order, including the trading pair, type/side, price, quantity, and total amount. After confirming that everything is correct, click on [Confirm] to place the order. Otherwise, click on [Cancel] to cancel the order.













A market order is a type of order that allows users to execute trades quickly at the current market price. Sometimes, due to significant market fluctuations, your market order may only be partially filled. If you have enabled the "Pop-up for Market Order Not Completely Filled" feature, you will be notified with a pop-up when your market order is not completely filled.









If you have enabled the order notification feature, when your order is filled, the system will sound an alert and display a message in the bottom right corner of the page indicating the successful order. You can choose your preferred notification method by checking the "Notification Message" or "Sound" options.





On the MEXC platform, under the "Open Positions" section at the bottom of the spot trading page, you can view the PNL situation of the various types of tokens you hold. This feature provides an intuitive display of your current overall PNL as well as the PNL of different types of held tokens.





For tokens purchased entirely on the MEXC platform, the platform will calculate your average buy price and provide information on the current PNL of your positions. However, if your tokens were partially or entirely withdrawn from other platforms to MEXC, you can manually edit and set the "Avg. Buy Price" before viewing the current PNL of your positions.













In addition to the order-related features mentioned above, MEXC provides various auxiliary tools to assist you in spot trading. You can use these tools based on your preferences and specific needs.









Many experienced traders like to draw lines on K-line charts to help predict future market trends. MEXC provides drawing tools that allow users to quickly draw lines for various types of professional analysis, aiding users in making informed investment decisions.





If you want to learn more about drawing tools, you can refer to the article " How to Use Drawing Tools ."









The screenshot sharing feature is often used in conjunction with the drawing tools. After making predictions about future market trends using the drawing tools, if you want to share your ideas with friends, you can click the screenshot button for the system to generate an image of your current K-line chart page, making it easy for you to share your analysis.













Multi-chart display can help enhance efficiency in market monitoring and trading of various tokens. Currently, MEXC spot trading only supports multi-chart display in TradingView mode. You can learn more about this feature through the article " How to Change the Futures K-Line Chart Layout ."









MEXC spot trading provides three page layout options: standard, horizontal, and vertical. You can switch between these layouts based on your preferences by clicking the [⚙️] button in the upper right corner of the trading page.



Additionally, different sections of the MEXC spot trading page can also be resized by holding and dragging. You can adjust the size according to your preference by holding and dragging the bottom-right corner [⌟] of the section.









The auxiliary features provided on the spot trading page are primarily aimed at enhancing your trading efficiency and preventing you from missing important information. During your daily trading activities, you can experiment with these various features to find the ones that suit your trading habits and help you trade more efficiently.



