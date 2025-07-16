At the bottom of the spot trading page, you can see various trading records, including open orders, order history, trade history, and open positions. This article introduces complex concepts withinAt the bottom of the spot trading page, you can see various trading records, including open orders, order history, trade history, and open positions. This article introduces complex concepts within
Concepts Explained in Spot Trading Records

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
At the bottom of the spot trading page, you can see various trading records, including open orders, order history, trade history, and open positions. This article introduces complex concepts within these trading records, while straightforward concepts will not be elaborated.

1. Open Orders


Under Open Orders, you can see the transaction details of your current open orders, including trading pair, date, type, side, price, quantity, order amount, filled percentage, and trigger conditions.

1.1 Type


The term "Type" here refers to the order type, including limit order, market order, and stop-limit order. Specific differences between these order types can be found in the article "Different Types of Spot Orders."

1.2 Filled


The term "Filled" refers to the progress of the order being filled, usually represented as a percentage. When the filled percentage is 100%, it means the order has been fully filled.

2. Order History


Under Order History, records of the recent 100 orders within the past 180 days, including filled and canceled orders, are displayed. Specific information includes: trading pair, date, type, side, average filled price, price, executed quantity, order quantity, order amount, and total amount.

2.1 Average Filled Price and Price


In the details of order history, "Average Filled Price" and "Price" are related concepts. The average filled price is the average price at which your order was actually executed. When the total order quantity is relatively large, the order may be split into multiple smaller orders and executed sequentially, and each of these smaller orders may have slightly different execution prices. The average of these actual execution prices is the average filled price. "Price" refers to the expected execution price you entered when placing the order. For limit orders and stop-limit orders, "Price" is equal to the price you input. If you choose a market order, the order will be executed at the best market price, and the final price will depend on the actual trade results.

2.2 Executed and Quantity


"Executed" and "Quantity" are also related concepts. "Quantity" refers to the expected quantity to be traded when placing an order. Due to market fluctuations, an order may not be entirely filled in one go and might be split into smaller orders that are executed sequentially. The actual quantity that has been executed will be displayed in the "Executed" column. When the executed quantity equals the order quantity, it means that the order has been completely filled.

2.3 Order Amount and Total


"Order Amount" and "Total" are concepts closely related to the previously mentioned concepts. The order amount is calculated as follows: Order Amount = Price * Quantity, representing the total expected value of your order when you placed it. The total amount is calculated as follows: Total = Average Filled Price * Executed, representing the total value of the orders that have been actually executed in your trade.

3. Trade History


Under Trade History, you will find records of the recent 100 trades that have been completed within the past 180 days. The specific information displayed includes the trading pair, execution date, side, average filled price, executed quantity, total amount, role, and fee.

3.1 Role


There are two roles: maker and taker. A maker, also known as a liquidity provider, is a trader who places an order at a specific price and quantity and waits for another user to match it. This action adds liquidity to the market. On the other hand, a taker, also known as a liquidity taker, is a trader who matches their order with an existing limit order or market order on the order book. This action consumes liquidity from the market.

3.2 Fee


"Fee" refers to the fees associated with buying and selling. 


4. Open Positions


Under Open Positions, you can view relevant information about the tokens you are holding, including the token name, position quantity, frozen amount, average buy price, last price, estimated cost, estimated value, and estimated unrealized PNL.

4.1 Est. Cost and Est. Value


"Est. Cost" refers to the cost at which you purchased your tokens. The estimated position cost is calculated as follows: Est. Cost = Position Quantity * Average Buy Price. The lower your average buy price, the lower your position cost will be.
"Est. Value" and "Last Price" are related to "Position Quantity." The current estimated value is calculated as follows: Est. Value = Position Quantity * Last Price.

4.2 Est. Unrealized PNL


"Est. Unrealized PNL" refers to your current unrealized PNL, typically represented as numerical values and percentages. The estimated unrealized PNL is calculated as follows: Est. Unrealized PNL = Est. Value - Est. Cost.


