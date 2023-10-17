mexc
How to Modify Spot Order Parameters

How to Modify Spot Order Parameters

#Spot
2023.10.17 MEXC



In spot trading, you can modify the parameters of a limit order, including price and order quantity. After successfully modifying the order parameters, the original order will be canceled, and the system will generate a new order. Currently, this function only applies to limit orders in spot trading.

How to Modify Order Parameters on the Website


1. At the bottom of the spot trading page, you can see the "Open Orders" section. Click on the pencil icon for the order you wish to modify.


2. Enter the new price and amount in the pop-up window, then click [Confirm].


How to Modify Order Parameters on the App


1. Tap on [Trade] on the MEXC app homepage and go to the "Open Orders" section at the bottom. Tap the pencil icon next to the order.



2. Enter the new price and amount in the pop-up window, then tap [Confirm].


Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency trading involves significant risk. This information does not provide advice on investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All user investment activities are based on their own independent decisions.

