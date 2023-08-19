MX Zone July Events Report









MEXC conducts monthly free airdrop events for MX token holders exclusively, increasing the passive income of MX holders. In July, a total of 135 airdrop events were conducted on the platform: 11 on Launchpad and 124 on Kickstarter.





The airdrop events in July distributed over $10 million in rewards, with an annual yield of up to 61%. Among the airdrop tokens distributed in these events, SPACE saw a surge of 768.67%, making it the highest-gaining airdrop token of the month. The top 5 projects in terms of growth all saw their token prices increase by over 200%.





Project Name Airdrop Time

(MX Commitment Time) Price Increase % (as of 8/2) SPACE 7/14/2023 768.67% NOVA 7/14/2023 534.20% PG 7/1/2023 484.20% BEAI 7/21/2023 274.56% NAC 7/10/2023 209% ARC 7/28/2023 196.80% SELO 7/19/2023 169.84% CRE 7/22/2023 160.93% ICT 7/10/2023 131.62%









Launchpad and Kickstarter are exclusive events for MX Holders. If you are a MX holder, you must hold a minimum of 1,000 MX tokens for at least 30 consecutive days to participate in Kickstarter and Launchpad events.





On the MEXC official website homepage, select [Spot] from the navigation bar. There you will find links to [Launchpad] and [Kickstarter] events.









After entering the event details page, you can click the [Quick Commit] button to participate in all ongoing events with a single click. You can participate in both Launchpad and Kickstarter events simultaneously, and your MX tokens will not be locked.













If you are not yet an MX Holder and want to participate in the free airdrop events, you need to purchase MX tokens on the MEXC platform and hold them for a specified period. Once these conditions are met, you can begin participating in these events.





For more information about how to buy MX tokens, you can read " Buy MX in One Minute " and follow the tutorial steps for purchasing.



