Analysis of Changes in Trading Positions

Analysis of Changes in Trading Positions

Trading Volume and Open Interest


Trading Volume: The total number of futures traded in the entire market during a specific period of time. Trading volume represents the completed trades during that period.

Open Interest: The total number of futures held and not yet offset by completing a trade in the entire market during a specific period of time.

Traders usually formulate their investment strategies by assessing the current market sentiment based on the trading volume and open interest.

Relationship Between Trading Position Changes and the Market


Changes in open interest are an important indicator to assess market sentiment. An increase in open interest indicates an influx of capital into the futures market, while a decrease indicates the opposite. Therefore, changes in open interest can provide insights into the emergence of bullish or bearish market conditions to a certain extent.

Price
Trading Volume
Open Interest
Market Sentiment
Rise
Increase
Increase
Bullish
Rise
Decrease
Decrease
Bearish
Fall
Increase
Increase
Bullish
Fall
Decrease
Decrease
Bearish

How to Monitor Trading Position Changes


You can easily monitor changes in futures open interest for different tokens by using professional third-party data tools and websites like CoinGlass.

Let's take SHIB as an example. You can check SHIB's open interest changes for this year (the timeframe can be adjusted), and the information is presented in a clear manner using bar charts. Additionally, you can also inquire about open interest across different exchanges.


How to Check Your Positions


On MEXC, if you want to check your current futures open positions, you can find it below the K-line chart on the futures trading page.


If you want to check the details of your past trades, you can do so by clicking on [Orders] on the top right corner, and select [Order History].


Closing Remarks: The cryptocurrency trading market is filled with uncertainties, and users should always monitor the changes in their positions and adjust them promptly to mitigate losses resulting from market fluctuations that may lead to forced liquidation.


Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


