would (WOULD) 토크노믹스
would (WOULD) 정보
What is $WOULD? $WOULD stems from memes but transcends them, serving as a trusted long-term wealth vehicle. Born on the Solana (SOL) chain with decentralized Web3 blockchain tech, it's unique. By a stroke of luck, $WOULD became Elon Musk's favorite meme, and with just one sentence, it was activated. After experiencing a 2600 - fold price increase and a complete turnover of hands, it has built a solid foundation at the bottom. Since then, it has been reborn, surpassing 99% of meme coins and getting past the initial 0 - 1 phase.
Future of $WOULD? Rather than relying on technology or applications, it depends on the consensus of its holders. Abandoning the typical meme coin PVP (Player vs. Player) approach, $WOULD embraces PVE (Player vs. Environment), making it a refreshing change among meme coins. Among the 99% of coins that eventually become worthless, it's like the "Crypto Berkshire Hathaway," where every holder is a shareholder. Abandon centralized stocks, real estate, and fiat currencies, and embrace cryptocurrencies that you can control, taking your destiny into your own hands. It is decentralized, non - inflationary, with no marketing and no fake data. It attracts a group of investors who share the same values for long-term value investing. $WOULD is everyone's piggy bank. Tokenomics $WOULD is only issued on the SOL chain and not on other chains. Any issuance on other chains is a scam. Supply: Decentralized, CTO now in charge. No Taxes, No Bullshit. It's that simple. LP tokens are burnt, and contract ownership is renounced. WOULD Mission: Empower long-term holders to generate profits while incentivizing them to reinvest in WOULD. WOULD Values: Integrity and honesty; embracing the philosophy that “slow is fast” by prioritizing health and longevity; striving for value creation beyond mere profit. WOULD Vision: To establish itself as the Berkshire Hathaway of cryptocurrency.
would (WOULD) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 would (WOULD)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
would (WOULD) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
would (WOULD) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 WOULD 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
WOULD 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 WOULD의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, WOULD 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.