would 가격 (WOULD)
오늘 would (WOULD)의 실시간 가격은 0.01165203 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 11.65M USD 입니다. WOULD에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 would 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.43M USD
- would의 당일 가격 변동 +17.78%
- 유통 공급량 999.45M USD
MEXC에서 WOULD에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 WOULD 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 would에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00175875.
지난 30일간 would에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 would에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 would에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00175875
|+17.78%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
would 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+2.65%
+17.78%
--
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The "Would" meme, emerging in September 2022, represents a significant moment in internet culture through its simple yet effective format. The meme typically features various subjects - from animals to people - speaking or interacting with microphones, accompanied by the single-word caption "would." While the original creator remains unknown, the first widely-circulated version showed a cat scratching its nose on a microphone. The format gained initial traction through X account x.com/reactjpg, but truly exploded in popularity when users began deploying it as a reaction to @mugshawtys' posts - a X account known for sharing attractive mugshots. The meme's implied meaning of "would have sex with" became its defining characteristic, though its usage expanded to include reactions to food, cars, and various other subjects through accounts like x.com/fuckedupfoods and x.com/fuckedupcars. One particularly memorable variant features the chaotic 2018 Japanese Parliament brawl photo, which became one of the most widely shared versions of the meme. Throughout late 2022, the format maintained strong momentum across social media platforms, with users creatively adapting it to various contexts while maintaining its core humor. The meme's cultural impact reached new heights when Elon Musk, known for his influential social media presence, tweeted about it twice on November 23rd and 24th, 2024. Declaring it his favorite meme, Musk's endorsement transformed what was already a popular format into a mainstream social media phenomenon, cementing its place in internet history. The "Would" meme's success lies in its versatility and simplicity - a single word carrying layers of meaning, from genuine appreciation to ironic humor, making it a perfect example of modern internet communication.
|1 WOULD에서 AUD
A$0.0181771668
|1 WOULD에서 GBP
￡0.0090885834
|1 WOULD에서 EUR
€0.0109529082
|1 WOULD에서 USD
$0.01165203
|1 WOULD에서 MYR
RM0.0513854523
|1 WOULD에서 TRY
₺0.4047915222
|1 WOULD에서 JPY
¥1.7485036218
|1 WOULD에서 RUB
₽1.1513370843
|1 WOULD에서 INR
₹0.9865773801
|1 WOULD에서 IDR
Rp184.9527887103
|1 WOULD에서 PHP
₱0.674652537
|1 WOULD에서 EGP
￡E.0.5819023782
|1 WOULD에서 BRL
R$0.0708443424
|1 WOULD에서 CAD
C$0.0164293623
|1 WOULD에서 BDT
৳1.3939323489
|1 WOULD에서 NGN
₦18.7330851513
|1 WOULD에서 UAH
₴0.4829766435
|1 WOULD에서 VES
Bs0.55929744
|1 WOULD에서 PKR
Rs3.2438086317
|1 WOULD에서 KZT
₸5.929718067
|1 WOULD에서 THB
฿0.3967516215
|1 WOULD에서 TWD
NT$0.377525772
|1 WOULD에서 CHF
Fr0.0102537864
|1 WOULD에서 HKD
HK$0.0905362731
|1 WOULD에서 MAD
.د.م0.1160542188