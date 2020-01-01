Plebbit (PLEB) 토크노믹스
Plebbit (PLEB) 정보
PLEB is the official token of Plebbit, a serverless, adminless, decentralized reddit alternative with no transaction fees. PLEB holders can upvote or downvote a community to decide whether it should be visible in the homepage of the app. The token is also required to submit DAO proposals, and it can be used for tipping, awards and get other perks in the apps.
WHAT IS PLEBBIT? Plebbit is the only decentralized and scalable social networking protocol where anyone can create and fully own a community. The plebbit protocol is fully open source, and it can be used with any forum interface built on top of it. Each community acts like a server, and each community owner decides how/if to moderate the community, as there are no admins. To combat spam, community owners can set any kind of challenge for their users, such as captcha.
WHY NOT FEDERATED? Absolute free speech. Unlike federated social media, Plebbit is pure peer-to-peer: users can always connect to a community directly by knowing its address, and each user has full ownership of their own data, so no instance/relay exists with the power of censoring users or communities.
WHY NOT A BLOCKCHAIN? Scalable to millions of users. Unlike blockchain-based social media, Plebbit users can be full nodes on about 2GB of RAM by simply browsing with the desktop app (uses IPFS), automatically seeding all communities from which they download content. All content is text-only (including links for media).
HOW CAN I USE IT? Check out the clients on plebbit.com
- https://seedit.eth.limo/#/: a Plebbit interface based on the original Reddit UI.
- https://plebchan.eth.limo/#/: a Plebbit interface designed with a 4chan UI.
- https://plebones.eth.limo/#/: a bare-bones Plebbit interface, initially created for testing purposes.
Plebbit represents the next evolution of web3 social media. The voices of the plebs will no longer be silenced.
To learn more, please visit plebbit.com
Plebbit (PLEB) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Plebbit (PLEB)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Plebbit (PLEB) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Plebbit (PLEB) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 PLEB 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
PLEB 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 PLEB의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, PLEB 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
PLEB 가격 예측
PLEB 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? PLEB 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
MEXC를 선택해야 하는 이유는 무엇인가요?
MEXC는 전 세계 수백만 명의 사용자가 신뢰하는 세계 최고의 암호화폐 거래소 중 하나입니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC는 암호화폐로 가는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다.
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.