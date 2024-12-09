Plebbit 가격 (PLEB)
오늘 Plebbit (PLEB)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 5.34M USD 입니다. PLEB에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Plebbit 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 18.22K USD
- Plebbit의 당일 가격 변동 +5.65%
- 유통 공급량 1.49T USD
MEXC에서 PLEB에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 PLEB 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Plebbit에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Plebbit에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Plebbit에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Plebbit에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+5.65%
|30일
|$ 0
|-34.39%
|60일
|$ 0
|+38.26%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Plebbit 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.19%
+5.65%
-9.19%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
PLEB is the official token of Plebbit, a serverless, adminless, decentralized reddit alternative with no transaction fees. PLEB holders can upvote or downvote a community to decide whether it should be visible in the homepage of the app. The token is also required to submit DAO proposals, and it can be used for tipping, awards and get other perks in the apps. WHAT IS PLEBBIT? Plebbit is the only decentralized and scalable social networking protocol where anyone can create and fully own a community. The plebbit protocol is fully open source, and it can be used with any forum interface built on top of it. Each community acts like a server, and each community owner decides how/if to moderate the community, as there are no admins. To combat spam, community owners can set any kind of challenge for their users, such as captcha. WHY NOT FEDERATED? Absolute free speech. Unlike federated social media, Plebbit is pure peer-to-peer: users can always connect to a community directly by knowing its address, and each user has full ownership of their own data, so no instance/relay exists with the power of censoring users or communities. WHY NOT A BLOCKCHAIN? Scalable to millions of users. Unlike blockchain-based social media, Plebbit users can be full nodes on about 2GB of RAM by simply browsing with the desktop app (uses IPFS), automatically seeding all communities from which they download content. All content is text-only (including links for media). HOW CAN I USE IT? Check out the clients on plebbit.com - https://seedit.eth.limo/#/: a Plebbit interface based on the original Reddit UI. - https://plebchan.eth.limo/#/: a Plebbit interface designed with a 4chan UI. - https://plebones.eth.limo/#/: a bare-bones Plebbit interface, initially created for testing purposes. Plebbit represents the next evolution of web3 social media. The voices of the plebs will no longer be silenced. To learn more, please visit plebbit.com
