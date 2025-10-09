CV3 (CV3AI) 토크노믹스
CV3 (CV3AI) 정보
🚀 What Is CV3ai? CV3ai is an agentic recruitment platform that uses AI + blockchain to serve both sides of hiring — helping candidates win better jobs faster, while giving employers access to authenticated, pre-vetted talent with real-world credibility.
It’s not just a job board. It’s an AI hiring agent and on-chain trust layer designed to automate, enhance, and verify the most critical parts of recruiting.
🧠 For Candidates (Job Seekers) The Agent Does: Discovers high-fit roles based on your skills, goals, and preferences.
Enhances your résumé using AI to better match each role.
Scores and ranks jobs by match quality.
Applies on your behalf (with approval).
Verifies your experience (work history, GitHub, LinkedIn) on-chain.
Core Tools: CV3 Engine – AI résumé enhancement + job fit scoring
Selfcruitment™ – You pick the job, CV3 handles the rest
Trust Layer – Verifies your claims with public data and APIs
1-Click Apply – Integrated job board submission with tailored résumé
🏢 For Employers and Agencies The Agent Does: Sources talent that actually fits the job spec — both technically and culturally.
Validates candidate history via GitHub, LinkedIn, public records, and AI cross-matching.
Generates shortlists of matched, verified résumés.
Automates outreach and applicant tracking.
Prevents fraud with on-chain résumé authentication.
Core Tools: Verified Résumé Layer – LinkedIn, GitHub, and work history validation
Talent Search Agent – Matches real candidates with active intent
Score-Based Shortlisting – Prioritizes by fit and trust
Agency Dashboard – Manage hiring pipelines across clients
🔗 Blockchain-Backed Credentials CV3ai uses the Base blockchain to create the first public, immutable résumé layer, ensuring:
Tamper-proof work history
AI-generated trust scores
Resume + job matching audits
Decentralized professional identity
💸 Token + Monetization Token: $CV3ai (ERC-20 on Base)
Model: Credit-based system (buy credits with fiat or $CV3ai)
Use Cases: Resume enhancements, job applications, credential verification
Goal: Enable non-crypto users while building an on-chain credential economy
CV3 (CV3AI) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
CV3 (CV3AI) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 CV3AI 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
CV3AI 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
