WLD 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.

Issuance Mechanism

Worldcoin’s WLD token is designed for long-term, gradual issuance. Tokens are distributed through a combination of direct grants, community incentives, and allocations to investors and contributors. Key points of the issuance process:

No mining or traditional staking : Distribution happens via structured allocations and grants, not through proof-of-work or proof-of-stake minting.

: Distribution happens via structured allocations and grants, not through proof-of-work or proof-of-stake minting. User grants : Verified individuals receive periodic WLD distributions to incentivize real-person participation.

: Verified individuals receive periodic WLD distributions to incentivize real-person participation. Ecosystem support: Community reserve tokens are dedicated to partners, developers, and projects that drive network adoption.

Allocation Mechanism

Worldcoin’s total token supply is strategically allocated as follows (approximate values—percentages may shift with operational changes):

Category Allocation Notes TFH Investors ~13.5% (~1.35 billion WLD) Venture investors via equity & token warrants Community Reserve ~25%+ Includes user grants, partnerships, etc. Operational Costs ~6.66% of Community Reserve (~500M WLD, or ~5% overall) Development Team & Advisors Significant but unspecified Subject to standard lock/vest terms Foundation, Ecosystem, Partners, Others Remainder For growth, operations, resilience

All allocations are subject to changes as reported by the Worldcoin Foundation, with detailed transaction and vesting contracts made publicly available on Ethereum and Optimism.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

WLD's usage and incentive design focuses on broad access, ecosystem empowerment, and platform utility:

Credential Use : WLD underpins Worldcoin’s identity network, enabling permissionless issuance and validation of credentials (proof of personhood).

: WLD underpins Worldcoin’s identity network, enabling permissionless issuance and validation of credentials (proof of personhood). Governance : WLD holders participate in protocol governance, shaping future rules and protocol upgrades.

: WLD holders participate in protocol governance, shaping future rules and protocol upgrades. Ecosystem Incentives : Grants and incentive mechanisms stimulate developer activity, third-party integration, and community engagement.

: Grants and incentive mechanisms stimulate developer activity, third-party integration, and community engagement. Operational Utility: Used to access protocol features, such as sequencer management and onchain operations, with open-sourcing and decentralization as future goals.

Lock-up Mechanism

Worldcoin features stringent lock-up and vesting mechanisms to align long-term goals and prevent sudden market shocks:

Core Team & Investor Lock-ups : 12-month initial lock-up from launch or exercise of warrants. Daily linear unlock over the next 24 months (total unlock period: 36 months).

: Operational Reserves & Community Grants : Typically follow similar vesting structures. Specific grant programs may implement custom vest periods.

Example: ~1.35 billion WLD allocated to TFH investors are locked for one year after the token warrants are exercised, then linearly unlocked over the subsequent two years.

Unlocking Time

Start: The lock period begins from the token generation event (TGE) or exercise of investor warrants.

The lock period begins from the token generation event (TGE) or exercise of investor warrants. Vesting Period: 12-month “cliff” (no tokens unlocked) Followed by a 24-month daily linear unlock

Community/Operational Reserves: ~500M WLD for operational costs follow the same vesting/lock-up logic.

~500M WLD for operational costs follow the same vesting/lock-up logic. Full Unlock: Accumulated and transparent schedules, viewable on blockchain explorers, indicate that major allocations vest completely by year 3 post-launch.

Key Takeaways and Implications

Supply Stability: Gradual daily unlocks minimize the risk of large, sudden increases in circulating supply, supporting market stability.

Gradual daily unlocks minimize the risk of large, sudden increases in circulating supply, supporting market stability. Ecosystem Growth: Large community and operational reserves fund sustained adoption, further decentralized by open-sourcing and broadened governance.

Large community and operational reserves fund sustained adoption, further decentralized by open-sourcing and broadened governance. Access & Incentives: The user/citizen-centric distribution (via verified identities) aligns protocol incentives with broad, global participation.

The user/citizen-centric distribution (via verified identities) aligns protocol incentives with broad, global participation. Transparency: All lock-up, vesting, and treasury actions are recorded on-chain, with regular public disclosures.

Risks and Limitations

Centralization risk: The Worldcoin Foundation’s significant control during initial years may be viewed as a centralization risk until further decentralization takes place.

The Worldcoin Foundation’s significant control during initial years may be viewed as a centralization risk until further decentralization takes place. Regulatory risk: Stringent governance and operational controls are subject to evolving regulations and compliance challenges.

Stringent governance and operational controls are subject to evolving regulations and compliance challenges. Market Impact: Vesting cliffs and large allocation unlocks may introduce volatility if timed with major market events or adverse externalities.

Actionable Insights for Stakeholders

Long-term Focus: The vesting/lock-up structure rewards long-term engagement. Short-term speculative investment is likely discouraged by gradual unlock schedules.

The vesting/lock-up structure rewards long-term engagement. Short-term speculative investment is likely discouraged by gradual unlock schedules. Monitor on-chain: Stakeholders should track foundation wallets and vesting contracts for early signals of supply changes.

Stakeholders should track foundation wallets and vesting contracts for early signals of supply changes. Participate in Governance: Holders should be active in governance, as their input will directly shape protocol direction and broader adoption.

Worldcoin’s tokenomics reflect a balanced approach between incentivizing maximum ecosystem growth, minimizing inflationary and volatility risks, and maintaining robust operational funding. The structure is open to periodic updates by the Worldcoin Foundation, with all changes transparently reported on-chain and in public disclosures.