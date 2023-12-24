Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) 토크노믹스
Virtuals Protocol은 민주적인 AI로 게임을 강화하는 데 전념하고 있습니다. Virtual은 게임 AI 라이브러리이자 AI 기여자(공급 측)와 게임 개발자(수요 측)를 연결하는 마켓플레이스라고 생각하면 됩니다.
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL)의 심층 토큰 구조
VIRTUAL 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Overview
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is an ERC-20 token deployed on Ethereum and bridged to Base, with a max supply of 1 billion VIRTUAL. It powers a decentralized platform allowing users to create, monetize, and co-own AI agents. The following analysis details its issuance, allocation, usage/incentive mechanisms, locking, and unlocking schedules.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard: ERC-20; deployed on Ethereum and Base.
- Max Supply: 1,000,000,000 VIRTUAL.
- Evidence of Minting: The contract was found with "mint" function capacity.
- Distribution: Tokens are created upon agent launches (e.g., via Initial Agent Offerings).
2. Allocation Mechanism
The following table summarizes the key initial allocations and unlock events:
|Recipient/Group
|Allocation Type
|Amount (VIRTUAL)
|Unlock Type
|Unlock Date
|Ecosystem Treasury
|Company/Treasury & Ecosystem
|350,000,000
|Cliff
|2033-12-24
|Public Distribution
|Public Investors
|600,000,000
|Cliff
|2023-12-24
|Liquidity
|Company/Treasury & Ecosystem
|50,000,000
|Cliff
|2023-12-24
- Public Distribution: Largest share, allocated instantly at launch.
- Ecosystem Treasury: Substantial reserve, cliff unlock in Dec 2033.
- Liquidity: Set aside for DEX/AMM activities, unlocked at launch.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Primary Uses:
- Payments: All platform transactions (e.g., buying AI agent tokens) require VIRTUAL.
- Agent Launch: Launching or acquiring Virtual Agents requires VIRTUAL.
- Marketplace Utility: Used for trading, renting, or investing in agents.
Incentives:
- Staking (Planned): Staking/LP delegation for validator participation; staking rewards from protocol treasury, which accrues a 1% fee from trading and agent interactions.
- Buyback & Burn: Inference payments from agent usage are directed to buy back and burn agent tokens, influencing VIRTUAL utility and scarcity.
- Governance: VIRTUAL holders get "veVIRTUAL" (1:1, non-transferable) which can be delegated for governance voting. No capital or profit rights.
4. Locking Mechanism
- veVIRTUAL: For governance, delegated at a 1:1 ratio, no locking or escrow required to acquire voting power.
- No Explicit Staking Lock (As of Dec 2024): No formal token lockup or escrow required for staking as of the latest data, though staking-based mechanisms are planned.
5. Unlocking Time and Schedule
- Public/Holders: 650 million (Public Distribution + Liquidity) fully unlocked at TGE (2023-12-24).
- Ecosystem Treasury: 350 million subject to a cliff, unlocking in 2033, aligning with long-term development and protocol sustainability.
6. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|ERC-20, 1B max supply, mint function present
|Allocation
|See allocation table above
|Usage/Utility
|Payments, AI agent acquisition, marketplace, governance, incentives
|Incentive Mechanisms
|Buyback & burn, future staking/validator rewards
|Locking Mechanism
|veVIRTUAL for governance (no escrow), future staking planned
|Unlocking Schedule
|Most tokens unlocked at launch; treasury cliff until 2033
7. Additional Notes
- No claim to profits, dividends, or legal rights is conferred by holding VIRTUAL.
- All agent actions and protocol emissions are transparently managed via smart contracts.
- The buyback/burn mechanism is agent-specific and distinct from the global VIRTUAL token.
Conclusion:
Virtuals Protocol's token economic design aims to align rapid community participation (via public and liquidity allocations) with long-term ecosystem growth (via treasury cliffs and planned staking/governance enhancements). The system is tailored for transparent monetization and iterative community-driven development of AI agents, leveraging utility, incentives, and a future-proof governance framework.
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 VIRTUAL 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
VIRTUAL 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 VIRTUAL의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, VIRTUAL 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) 가격 내역
VIRTUAL의 가격 내역을 분석하면 과거 시장 움직임, 주요 지지/저항 수준, 변동성 패턴을 이해하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 사상 최고가를 추적하든 추세를 파악하든, 과거 데이터는 가격 예측과 기술 분석에서 중요한 부분입니다.
VIRTUAL 가격 예측
VIRTUAL 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? VIRTUAL 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
