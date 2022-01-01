톤코인 (TON) 토크노믹스
톤코인 (TON) 정보
초당 수백만 건의 거래를 처리하는 것 외에도 TON 블록체인 기반 생태계는 분산 스토리지, 익명 네트워크, DNS, 즉시 지불 및 다양한 분산 서비스를 통해 진정한 Web3.0 인터넷을 생성할 수 있는 모든 기회를 가지고 있습니다
톤코인 (TON) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 톤코인 (TON)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
톤코인 (TON)의 심층 토큰 구조
TON 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Toncoin (TON) is the native utility token of The Open Network, designed to power its ecosystem through a well-structured economic system. Below is a comprehensive analysis of TON’s token economics, covering issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, lockup mechanisms, and unlocking timelines.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Pre-Mine: At its June 2020 launch, 4.92 billion TON (about 96.66% of the total supply at the time) were pre-mined and allocated to "Proof-of-Work (POW) Givers" smart contracts. Early users could mine these tokens by solving computational puzzles. By June 2022, the POW Giver pools were fully depleted.
- Inflation: TON operates under a modest inflationary model. The total token supply as of November 2023 sits at approximately 5.09 billion TON, up from the initial 5 billion, reflecting an annual inflation rate of 0.60%. This equates to progressive minting through block creation, with new tokens awarded to validators as emissions.
- Block Subsidies: Each masterchain block produces a 1.7 TON subsidy; each basechain block, 1 TON. These rewards (summed into a pool of ~40,000 TON per validation cycle) are distributed to validators, incentivizing ongoing network security and participation.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- Initial Distribution: The overwhelming majority (over 96%) was initially funneled through POW mining, after which tokens entered user and community circulation.
- Current Supply Breakdown: As of late 2023, the largest holders are a small number of wallets—top 10 addresses collectively hold about 63% of total supply, with individual wallets holding anywhere from 2% to 26%+.
- Staking and Validator Pools: TON is used as collateral by validators and nominators (those with a minimum of 10,000 TON can participate), further distributing tokens into the network’s core infrastructure participants.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
TON’s economic utility is multifaceted:
- Transaction Fees: TON is required to pay network gas/transaction fees, which are fundamental to all on-chain activity.
- Block Rewards: Validators and nominators earn TON by supporting the network via staking and block production.
- Ecosystem Utility: TON may be employed in decentralized applications, DeFi, governance (should the protocol activate on-chain voting), and as an incentive in various dApps.
- Slashing Penalties: Validators can lose a portion of staked TON for malicious behaviors (fined 101 TON after due process), providing a strong deterrent against misbehavior.
4. Lockup Mechanisms and Unlocking Timeline
- Genesis Lockup/POW Mining: The majority of supply was subject to functional "lockup" in the POW Givers until mined out, which concluded by June 2022.
- No Formal Vesting Schedules for Investors/Team: Public disclosures do not indicate structured vesting or lockup schedules post-POW, as token allocations primarily relied on mining rather than direct sales or pre-allocated team/investor tranches, unlike other L1s.
- Validator Staking Lockup: Users staking TON (to operate/nominate validators) must lock their tokens, which are only unlocked upon ending participation or if slashed.
- Ongoing Emission Unlock: The only continual "unlock" is via network inflation; roughly 0.6% of total supply is progressively minted and distributed annually to staking participants.
5. Unlocking Time and Supply Expansion
- Historical Unlock: Major token issuance was effectively unlocked between 2020–2022 via POW Giver smart contracts.
- Future Supply Increase: From 2023 onward, all increases to circulating supply come from validator rewards associated with inflation, at a steady rate.
- No Known Cliff/Vesting Release: Unlike most projects, there are no public cliff unlocks or vesting expiration events creating supply overhangs.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Pre-mined 4.92B (96.6%) via POW; ongoing inflation (0.6%/yr)
|Allocation
|Initially mined; concentration in large wallets; validator stake
|Usage/Incentives
|Fees, staking rewards, dApp utility, slashing penalties
|Lockup
|POW Giver mining period (2020–2022); validator staking lockup
|Unlocking
|Full POW unlock by 2022; ongoing minor emission to validators
Final Analysis
Toncoin’s economics are somewhat unique among major L1 blockchains. The initial near-total pre-mine through public mining contracts created wide—even if sometimes concentrated—open-market access. Subsequent supply growth is both slow and predictable due to modest inflation, which rewards the validator set and participants in staking.
-
Strengths:
- Predictable, low inflation.
- No significant cliff unlocks or vesting risks post-2022.
- Skew toward community/POW-based initial distribution.
-
Risks/Weaknesses:
- Significant supply concentration in a small set of wallets.
- Limited transparency on original wallet owners and provenance.
- No formalized vesting for founders/team—reliance on social trust.
-
Strategic Implications:
- Token holders face limited near-term dilution beyond staking emissions.
- Supply concentration—while not unusual in young L1s—warrants ongoing scrutiny for governance centralization or exchange liquidity shocks.
Toncoin’s approach emphasizes validator and user participation, ecosystem utility, and slow, steady growth—though centralization risks bear ongoing monitoring.
톤코인 (TON) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
톤코인 (TON) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 TON 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
TON 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 TON의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, TON 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.