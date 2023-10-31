TIA (TIA) 토크노믹스
TIA (TIA) 정보
Celestia는 확장 가능한 데이터 가용성 계층을 구축하여 차세대 확장 가능한 블록체인 아키텍처인 모듈형 블록체인을 구현하는 것을 목표로 하는 모듈형 블록체인 네트워크입니다.
TIA (TIA) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 TIA (TIA)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
TIA (TIA)의 심층 토큰 구조
TIA 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: Celestia (TIA) launched its mainnet on October 31, 2023, with a fixed initial supply of 1 billion tokens and no hard-capped max supply.
- No Hard Cap: The protocol does not currently specify an upper supply limit.
- Future Issuance: While the initial allocation and vesting are detailed below, there is no explicit protocol-driven ongoing issuance or inflation at this stage; all supply dynamics are governed by unlock schedules from genesis allocations.
Allocation Mechanism
Token distribution is structured as follows:
|Allocation Category
|% of Initial Supply
|Notable Details
|Insiders
|53.2%
|Core Contributors, Early Backers (Seed, Series A/B)
|Future Development
|39.4%
|Foundation-led R&D, ecosystem, protocol maintenance
|Public Allocation
|20%
|Genesis airdrop, testnet incentives, future growth
|Community (Liquid)
|7.4%
|Immediately tradable distribution at launch
- Specifics:
- Core Contributors (20%) for pivotal development roles
- Early Backers—Seed (17.6%) and Series A/B (15.9%) for key investors
- Future Development (39.4%) for grants, bounties, ecosystem programs
- Public (7.4% initially liquid; 20% including future initiatives) for direct airdrops and future incentive programs
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility & Payments: TIA is used exclusively for all Celestia network transaction (“PayForBlob”) fees. Validators require fees in TIA, and prioritization of transactions is based on fee size and urgency.
- Staking & Security: Validators must stake TIA to participate in consensus and data availability, receiving protocol rewards (from transaction fees and possibly future inflation, if introduced).
- Ecosystem Growth: TIA is allocated for protocol grants and developer/ecosystem bounties, incentivizing developers and rollup creators to build on Celestia.
Lock-Up and Unlock Mechanisms
- Airdrop and Liquid Public Tokens: 7.4% of TIA was liquid and available at mainnet launch via a genesis airdrop, targeting 7,579 developers and over 570,000 on-chain addresses across multiple chains.
- Cliff Unlock: On mainnet launch (Oct. 31, 2023), a major cliff unlock occurred, releasing 175 million TIA (17.5% of supply), increasing circulating supply by approximately 83% and injecting a significant amount of liquidity into the market.
- Linear Vesting: After the initial cliff, steady monthly unlocks occur, with ~30 million TIA tokens per month becoming liquid, reflecting vesting schedules for early backers, contributors, and development funds. Key allocations, like the R&D & Ecosystem fund (26.8% of supply), unlock gradually through October 2027.
Unlock Schedule (Selected Categories)
|Recipient
|Total Amount
|Initial Unlock
|Final Unlock
|Unlock Duration
|R&D & Ecosystem
|268M TIA
|2023-10-31
|2027-10-30
|1,096 days (3 yrs)
|Public Allocation
|200M TIA
|2023-10-31
|2023-10-31
|1 day (all at once)
|Early Backers: Series A & B
|197M TIA
|2024-10-31
|2025-10-30
|365 days (1 yr)
|Initial Core Contributors
|176M TIA
|2024-10-31
|2026-10-30
|730 days (2 yrs)
|Early Backers: Seed
|159M TIA
|2024-10-31
|2025-10-30
|365 days (1 yr)
- Recent Unlocks: Each day, nearly 1 million TIA tokens are released into circulation in 2025. The continual increase in supply is predictable due to its linear vesting model.
Implications and Scenarios
- Incentive Alignment: Long vesting for core teams and investors helps align incentives with long-term protocol success, reducing short-term sell pressure.
- Market Dynamics: The October 2023 cliff unlock introduced a substantial price shock followed by more predictable supply inflation, affecting short- and medium-term market liquidity and price discovery.
- Transparency & Predictability: The detailed, transparent vesting/locking schedules reduce uncertainty for investors and builders, though supply increases could still exert downward pressure unless matched by growing demand.
- Potential Risks: Large unlock events historically cause price volatility. For Celestia, the combination of a sizable initial unlock and ongoing daily/weekly liquidity events will likely influence trading activity and price action for years.
- Developer & Ecosystem Growth: Heavy allocations to ecosystem development and public participation demonstrate Celestia’s commitment to decentralized growth and ongoing incentivization of builders and validators.
Summary Table: Celestia Tokenomics Breakdown
|Aspect
|Mechanism/Detail
|Issuance
|Fixed 1B TIA initial supply, defined allocations, no current protocol inflation
|Allocation
|53.2% insiders/backers, 39.4% future dev, 20% public (overlapping some categories); liquid airdrop 7.4%
|Usage/Incentives
|Native fees (PayForBlob), validator staking, protocol and ecosystem grants, public incentives
|Lockup/Unlock
|Initial cliff + linear vesting, daily/monthly unlocks until 2027 for major categories
|Unlocking Timeline
|Major events: Oct 2023 cliff unlock, subsequent steady releases, final major unlocks by 2027
Actionable Insights
- For Investors: Monitor scheduled monthly/daily unlocks and cliff events for potential market movement opportunities.
- For Builders: Abundant grants and ecosystem funds are being continually unlocked; monitor Celestia’s programs and participate early.
- For Validators: Staking and transaction fee roles are long-term sources of revenue; early and sustained participation is heavily incentivized.
Celestia’s tokenomics promote long-term ecosystem growth, transparent supply evolution, and careful balancing of insider, developer, and public incentives.
TIA (TIA) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
TIA (TIA) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 TIA 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
TIA 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 TIA의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, TIA 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
TIA의 가격 내역을 분석하면 과거 시장 움직임, 주요 지지/저항 수준, 변동성 패턴을 이해하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 사상 최고가를 추적하든 추세를 파악하든, 과거 데이터는 가격 예측과 기술 분석에서 중요한 부분입니다.
TIA 가격 예측
TIA 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? TIA 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
