수이 (SUI) 토크노믹스
수이 (SUI) 정보
Sui는 디지털 자산 소유권을 빠르고, 비공개적이며, 안전하고, 누구나 접근할 수 있도록 설계된 최초의 Layer 1 블록체인 및 스마트 컨트랙트 플랫폼입니다. Move 프로그래밍 언어를 기반으로 하는 객체 중심 모델은 병렬 실행, 1초 미만의 최종성, 풍부한 온체인 자산을 가능하게 합니다. 수평적으로 확장 가능한 처리 및 스토리지를 갖춘 Sui는 저렴한 비용으로 타의 추종을 불허하는 속도로 다양한 애플리케이션을 지원합니다. Sui는 블록체인의 기능을 한 단계 발전시킨 플랫폼으로, 크리에이터와 개발자가 놀랍고 사용자 친화적인 경험을 구축할 수 있는 플랫폼입니다.
수이 (SUI) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 수이 (SUI)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
수이 (SUI)의 심층 토큰 구조
SUI 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Token Issuance Mechanism
Sui has a fixed maximum total supply of 10 billion SUI tokens. The issuance follows a schedule with staged unlocks over many years—extending beyond 2030. At genesis (mainnet launch), only a portion of the total supply was liquid, with the majority subject to long-term vesting and unlock schedules designed to avoid sudden inflation.
Key points:
- Initial liquid supply was just a fraction of max supply, slowly increasing as tokens vest.
- Early protocol stages included temporary inflationary reward subsidies for staking, designed to bootstrap participation but set to phase out as fee income replaces them.
- By late 2024, annualized token inflation drifted close to zero, reflecting the reduced reliance on new issuance for incentives.
Token Allocation Mechanism
Initial Allocations:
- Community Reserve: 50% (5B SUI) – managed by the Sui Foundation for ecosystem development and growth initiatives.
- Early Contributors: 20% (2B SUI) – granted to project contributors and insiders.
- Investors: 14% (1.4B SUI) – distributed among private investors.
- Mysten Labs Treasury: 10% (1B SUI) – held by the Mysten Labs entity.
- Community Access Program & App Testers: 6% (600M SUI) – for public/whitelisted sales and engagement.
Additional notes:
- The public sale portion was only 6% of supply, highlighting the project's focus on gradual and controlled decentralization rather than large public dispersals at launch.
- Allocations to contributors and team, as well as investor tranches, are subject to individualized multi-year vesting restrictions for alignment and market stability.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
SUI functions as the core asset for both protocol security and user utility:
1. Network Security (Staking):
- Token holders stake SUI to operate validators or delegate to existing validators.
- Validators: Must stake at least 30M SUI to secure the network and can earn rewards from transaction fees, storage fund payouts, and—during the first year—issuance subsidies.
- Delegators: Any amount of SUI can be delegated, supporting validators and sharing in their rewards net of commission.
2. Transaction Fees:
- SUI is used to pay for gas (transaction) fees. Fee structure splits into “computation” (operational) and "storage" fees.
- Storage fees accumulate in a Storage Fund, subsidizing future validators for ongoing data retention.
3. Ecosystem Growth:
- The Sui Foundation deploys its allocation to incentivize builders, users, and key ecosystem initiatives.
- SUI is increasingly used in DeFi, NFT, and other native applications throughout the ecosystem, with a strong trend towards rising Total Value Locked (TVL) and activity.
4. Future Governance:
- Plans are in place for staked SUI to confer governance rights, limited to prevent excessive concentration (voting power capped at 10% per validator irrespective of stake beyond that).
Lock-Up and Vesting Mechanisms
Lock-up schedules are integral to Sui's economic model, spreading distribution over an extended window:
- Private Investors, Early Contributors, and Team allocations are subject to multi-year vesting.
- For example, 1.4 billion SUI for private investors and team allocations began unlocking in Q2-Q3 2024, continuing gradually for several years.
- The largest single-year unlocks are spread over Q2 and Q3 2024, with over 1 billion SUI entering circulation from locked tranches in that period.
- Ecosystem and Foundation incentives: Unlocking occurs steadily but are at the discretion of the Sui Foundation for when to distribute to initiatives.
- Public Sale & Programmatic Allocations: Certain sales had immediate partial unlocks (e.g., one-third at launch, remainder monthly over ~1 year), while others unlocked in full at genesis for recognized contributors.
- Staking/Reward subsidies: Phased out after the first year, their share shrinks as fee-based rewards take over.
Vesting schedules for core allocations will continue well beyond 2030, ensuring measured growth in circulating supply.
Unlocking Timeline/Events
- Major Token Unlocks:
- Q2 & Q3 2024: A pivotal period, with over 1 billion SUI released from investor and team allocations. This led to a clear step-up in liquid supply.
- Long-term unlocking: Additional tranches from all major categories (investors, contributors, community, etc.) continue through the decade, with data visualization showing a gradual approach to full liquidity.
Unlock Table (Approximate as of 2024):
|Category
|% of Supply
|Example Unlock Schedule
|Community Reserve
|50%
|Gradual, at Foundation's discretion
|Early Contributors
|20%
|Multi-year, beyond 2030
|Investors
|14%
|Stepped, starting Q2/Q3 2024
|Mysten Labs Treasury
|10%
|Vesting chart available, >2030
|Community/Public Sale
|6%
|1/3 at launch, then monthly
Implications and Analysis
- Long-term alignment: Sui’s vesting structure is engineered to align stakeholders and discourage speculative dumping by delaying full token accessibility.
- Ecosystem growth focus: With half of the supply reserved for community initiatives, the protocol prioritizes broad, lasting engagement.
- Market impact: Large unlocks (such as in 2024) pose temporary volatility risks; however, due to the ongoing gradual vesting, these are less likely to produce shockwaves than sudden, cliff-style releases.
- Decentralization and participation: High staking rates (consistently above 78% in 2024) indicate strong engagement, yet a recent slight dip suggests evolving user preferences and market conditions.
- Transition to sustainability: The phasing out of inflationary rewards places greater emphasis on fees and real network usage to incentivize validators and delegators over time.
Summary:
The Sui tokenomics model is meticulously structured to drive secure, decentralized growth, robust utility, and steady ecosystem development. Long-term vesting and measured unlocks, high staking participation, and a well-designed split of allocations underscore efforts to balance incentives, community alignment, and market stability across the protocol’s lifecycle.
수이 (SUI) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
수이 (SUI) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 SUI 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
SUI 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 SUI의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, SUI 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
