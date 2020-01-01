Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) 토크노믹스
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) 정보
PNUT는 밈 코인입니다.
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)의 심층 토큰 구조
PNUT 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Introduction
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a meme coin on the Solana blockchain that rose to prominence in late 2024 after a social media spike, notably influenced by tweets from Elon Musk and rapid community engagement. Its economics reflect both the typical features and the volatility associated with meme tokens.
Token Economic Structure
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain: Solana
- Type: Meme/ERC-20 equivalent
- Total Supply: 999.85 million PNUT
- Launch: November 2024, coinciding with Binance and KuCoin listings
- Method: All tokens were reportedly minted at genesis; there is no ongoing inflation or scheduled future emissions. No mention of repeated or continuous issuance.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- Initial Distribution: There is no publicly documented, granular breakdown of the initial token allocation (i.e., to team, community, liquidity, ecosystem). The available data signals a launch typical of meme coins:
- All tokens are minted upfront.
- Most supply is directly injected into decentralized and centralized exchange liquidity pools rapidly after launch.
- No evidence of private sale/early investors has been outlined.
- Exchange Listings: No listing fees were levied for the Binance or KuCoin launches, indicating a focus on quick, mass-market access rather than project treasury fundraising.
- Current Circulating Supply: Nearly 100% of supply (999.85M out of 1B) appears to be in circulation.
|Metric
|Value
|Max Supply
|999,850,000 PNUT
|Circulating Supply
|999,850,000 PNUT
|Estimated Launch Date
|November 2024
|Initial Price
|~$0.12 USD (approximate)
|Market Cap (June 2025)
|$265.66M USD
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility:
- PNUT, as a meme coin, primarily derives value from speculative trading, community meme appeal, and associated social virality.
- There is no documentation of formal DeFi utility (no governance/voting, staking, or on-chain protocol utility) as of June 2025.
- Potential uses include tipping, NFT purchases, or entry to online communities, but these applications are not core pillars at launch.
- Incentive Structure:
- Early holders are incentivized by rapid, speculative price appreciation driven by viral trends and influencer mentions.
- No staking, yield farming or formal reward mechanisms are specified.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Token Lockups: There are no explicit lockups or vesting schedules associated with team or investor allocations — the entire supply is tradable from the outset.
- Liquidity: Virtually 100% of the supply is available and liquid post-launch. Typical for meme coins, this maximizes the potential for broad community ownership but increases price volatility risks.
5. Unlocking Time
- Historical Unlock Events: There are no historical or future-dated unlock events recorded for PNUT.
- Team/Advisor Allocations: No evidence or reporting of locked team/advisor allocations requiring future vesting.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance Mechanism
|Full supply minted at launch; no post-launch inflation
|Allocation Mechanism
|All tokens injected into exchanges; no clear team/investor cut
|Usage Mechanism
|Speculative trading; viral community engagement
|Incentives
|Price speculation; meme-driven attention
|Locking Mechanism
|No lockups or vesting; 100% circulating from launch
|Unlocking Time
|No unlocking events; all supply already available
Analytical Perspective
Historical Context & Implications
- Unlike Utility Tokens: PNUT lacks the detailed emission schedules, vesting, and utility-based issuance common to infra or DeFi tokens.
- Community Ownership: The immediate liquidity and absence of privileged allocations foster a “fair launch” ethos — but also leave the token vulnerable to whale-driven volatility and social sentiment swings.
- Speculative Risks: Absence of utility or staking means value is tightly coupled to online attention cycles, making high returns possible but large corrections common.
Future Scenarios
- Durability: If the core team or community expands PNUT’s utility (e.g., as a tipping token or NFT currency), its relevance may persist beyond the initial meme phase.
- Unlock/Inflation Potential: With all tokens in circulation, traditional supply-side shocks are unlikely. Price movements will largely depend on demand-side dynamics and secondary market activity.
Closing Insights
- For Users: PNUT is a pure meme coin archetype — invest only what you are willing to lose, as price is driven more by sentiment and viral peaks than by underlying usage or protocol yield.
- For Observers: PNUT’s story reflects the power of mass coordination and “meme momentum” on Solana. Its economics maximize immediate community engagement and minimize centralized control, but at the expense of sustained, predictable utility.
For further reading, consult sources listed on platforms such as SwissBorg and ZyCrypto. Be wary of speculative extremes with meme assets, and always perform due diligence before participating.
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 PNUT 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
PNUT 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 PNUT의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, PNUT 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
PNUT 구매 방법
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)를 포트폴리오에 추가하고 싶으신가요? MEXC는 신용카드, 은행 송금, P2P 거래 등 다양한 방법으로 PNUT 을 구매할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC를 사용하면 쉽고 안전하게 암호화폐를 구매할 수 있습니다.
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) 가격 내역
PNUT의 가격 내역을 분석하면 과거 시장 움직임, 주요 지지/저항 수준, 변동성 패턴을 이해하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 사상 최고가를 추적하든 추세를 파악하든, 과거 데이터는 가격 예측과 기술 분석에서 중요한 부분입니다.
PNUT 가격 예측
PNUT 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? PNUT 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
MEXC를 선택해야 하는 이유는 무엇인가요?
MEXC는 전 세계 수백만 명의 사용자가 신뢰하는 세계 최고의 암호화폐 거래소 중 하나입니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC는 암호화폐로 가는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다.
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) 매수
수량
1 PNUT = 0.1953 USD