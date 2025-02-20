파이 네트워크 (PI) 토크노믹스
파이 네트워크 (PI) 정보
Pi Network는 광범위한 접근성과 실제 유용성을 위해 설계된 소셜 암호화폐, 개발자 플랫폼, 생태계입니다. 이 플랫폼은 사용자가 모바일 친화적인 인터페이스를 사용하여 Pi를 채굴하고 거래할 수 있게 해주는 동시에, 블록체인 생태계에 구축된 애플리케이션을 지원합니다. Pi는 6천만 명 이상의 참여 사용자를 보유하고 있으며, 1,900만 명 이상의 신원을 확인(기본 KYC 솔루션을 통해)하고 1,000만 명 이상이 메인넷으로 마이그레이션했습니다.
파이 네트워크 (PI) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 파이 네트워크 (PI)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
파이 네트워크 (PI)의 심층 토큰 구조
PI 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Overview
Pi Network is a decentralized cryptocurrency project enabling users to mine Pi tokens with minimal energy via mobile devices. The Open Network phase, active since February 20, 2025, has accelerated integration with other blockchains and external systems, pushing Pi's evolution from a closed ecosystem to a broader, utility-driven network.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Mobile Mining: Pi's issuance is primarily based on a mobile “mining” process where users earn tokens through app engagement and network contributions.
- Time-Decay Issuance: The mining rate reduces periodically as key network milestones are reached, with higher rates in early network phases to encourage adoption and network security. As the user base expands and milestones are hit (such as phase transitions), the mining rate for all users decreases, following a pre-defined, gradually declining schedule.
- Recent Supply Data: As of late May 2025, the total supply is just over 11.16 billion Pi tokens (rising incrementally—see below for trend).
2. Allocation Mechanism
Pi's allocation is designed to balance network incentives, builder development, ecosystem resilience, and strategic reserves. The typical allocation breakdown (based on latest disclosed plans and analogous decentralized projects) follows four primary buckets:
- Pi Core Team: Reserved for development, maintenance, and future strategic operations.
- Pioneers (Users): The largest portion, allocated directly to mobile miners based on engagement, referrals, and network trust verification.
- Ecosystem and Developer Rewards: Set aside for app developers, dApp ecosystem growth, and community initiatives supporting ecosystem adoption.
- Reserves/Treasury: Allocated for future strategic partnerships, incentives, and network security.
Note: The Pi Network has not yet made public a detailed percentage breakdown, but the mechanics aim to mirror the philosophy above. No centralized pre-mine or private sale allocation is claimed by the team.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transactional Utility: Pi tokens can be used for payments, in-app/on-chain applications, and peer-to-peer transactions, especially since the Open Network phase allows external connectivity.
- Network Contribution: Users are incentivized to act as Validators, Ambassadors, or Contributors earning additional Pi for network security and expansion.
- Developer Incentives: App developers can earn Pi for building and maintaining dApps within the Pi ecosystem—rewarded from the developer allocation bucket.
- Ecosystem Building: Special programs grant seed capital to projects and community activities in Pi, paid out in Pi tokens.
4. Lock-Up Mechanism
- User Lockup Requirements: During Mainnet migration, users moving Pi from the app (testnet) to Mainnet are given options (and sometimes requirements) to voluntarily lock up a portion of their mined tokens. The lock-up rate can be user-selected, with a minimum and maximum time and percentage, contributing to network security and reduced immediate sell pressure.
- Developer/Team Vesting: Core Team and Ecosystem funds are subject to multi-year vesting schedules, gradually unlocking in line with network milestones to ensure alignment and minimize dumping risk.
- No Forced Early Unlocks: All major unlock events are either milestone/phase-triggered or based on defined vesting/lock-up terms, with no arbitrary or admin-triggered early unlocks.
5. Unlocking Schedule and Timing
- Supply Growth: The Pi total supply increases marginally, tracking new mining and unlock events. For instance, between May 22 and May 29, 2025, total supply rose from 11.10 billion to 11.16 billion Pi.
- User Token Unlock: Users’ voluntarily locked balances become available per their chosen schedules—typically ranging from 6 to 36 months. Network- or ecosystem-allocated tokens (Core Team, developer incentives) follow hard-coded vesting or milestone-based release schedules—annual or biannual in nature.
- Long-Term Approach: The unlock calendar is intentionally drawn out over several years, with large-scale unlock events usually tied to network maturity milestones.
6. Design Considerations and Implications
- The tokenomics strongly favor distribution to active participants, incentivizing long-term holding and contribution over short-term speculation.
- Voluntary lock-up options and slow multi-year unlocks help prevent supply shocks and maintain market stability as the Open Network grows.
- Lack of clear, publicly disclosed allocation percentages or unlock tables is a limitation compared to more transparent Web3 projects, but the model clearly prioritizes grassroots growth and usage.
7. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Strategy/Details
|Issuance
|Mobile mining with time-decay rates
|Allocation
|Pioneers (users), Core Team, Developers, Reserves
|Usage/Incentives
|App payments, network rewards, developer incentives
|Lock-up
|User-selected lock duration; team/dev vesting
|Unlocking
|Per vesting/milestones, gradual supply increase; user-controlled locks
8. Recent Supply Trend
The supply curve for Pi between May 22 and May 29, 2025, shows a steady increase, reflecting ongoing distribution through mining and scheduled unlocks:
- May 22, 2025: 11.10 billion
- May 29, 2025: 11.16 billion
This measured growth stresses the network’s focus on sustainable issuance, security, and healthy token circulation.
Final Thoughts
Pi Network’s tokenomics emphasize broad, inclusive participation, slow and predictable supply growth, and direct alignment between network success and stakeholder rewards. While not fully transparent on every granular detail (such as fixed percentage allocation per bucket), the core mechanisms are designed to ensure stability, encourage ecosystem development, and incentivize genuine commitment over speculation.
파이 네트워크 (PI) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
파이 네트워크 (PI) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 PI 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
PI 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 PI의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, PI 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.