BERA (BERA) 토크노믹스
BERA (BERA) 정보
Berachain is a high-performance EVM-Identical Layer 1 blockchain utilizing Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL), and built on top of the modular EVM-focused consensus client framework BeaconKit.
BERA (BERA) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 BERA (BERA)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
BERA (BERA)의 심층 토큰 구조
BERA 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Berachain introduces a unique three-token system and an incentive design called Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL), aiming to optimize DeFi liquidity, chain security, and governance. Below, you'll find a comprehensive breakdown addressing each aspect of tokenomics—including issuance, allocation, usage/incentives, locking mechanism, and unlock details—supported by the most recent data and analysis.
1. Token System Overview
|Token
|Symbol
|Type
|Role
|Berachain
|BERA
|Gas
|Native asset; transaction fees, on/off-chain settlements
|Berachain Governance Token
|BGT
|Governance/Inflation
|Non-transferable PoS/governance token; controls emissions
|Honey
|HONEY
|Stablecoin
|Used in core DeFi protocols (DEX, lending, perps)
2. Issuance Mechanism
- BGT (Governance/Stake Token)
- Issuance: Earned solely as rewards for providing liquidity to selected pools—there is no public sale or direct purchase of BGT.
- Inflation/Emissions: BGT is emitted according to governance direction; emissions flow to liquidity pools voted upon by BGT holders—similar to Curve’s “veTokenomics.”
- Unique feature: Not transferable or tradable; crucial for security (staking) and governance.
- BERA (Gas Token)
- Issuance: Created solely by burning BGT at a 1:1 ratio, making its total supply dependent on BGT burned by users.
- Implication: Gas token supply is always matched by BGT removal, aligning network incentives and limiting inflation risks.
- HONEY (Stablecoin)
- Issuance: Minted by swapping USDC at a 1:1 peg; acts as a stable asset for DeFi operations.
- Collateral: Fully backed by off-chain/bridged USDC.
3. Allocation Mechanism
Recent Example: Token Unlocks (2025)
|Date
|Recipient
|Amount BERA
|Notes
|2025-02-06
|Airdrop
|34,480,000
|Genesis/community
|2025-02-06
|Ecosystem & R&D
|47,500,000
|Foundation/Dev Funds
|2025-03-06 — 2025-04-22
|Airdrop (daily tranches)
|729,836/day (over 50+ days)
|Progressive community unlocking
- Airdrop: A significant initial allocation channeled to early adopters and community contributors over a rolling schedule (see below).
- Ecosystem: Dedicated fund for development, research, R&D, and ecosystem growth.
- Emission via DeFi: Ongoing issuance of BGT as rewards for liquidity provided across various pools.
4. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Governance (BGT):
- Users (delegators) earn BGT by providing liquidity, delegating to validators, and participating in ecosystem activities.
- BGT can be delegated to validators to secure the chain and receive further emissions (yield).
- Bribe mechanism: dApps and protocols can incentivize BGT holders to allocate emissions to their liquidity pools (aligning with Curve/veTokenomics).
- Transaction Fees (BERA):
- BERA is the only gas asset for all on-chain operations (transactions, contract execution).
- DeFi Collateral (HONEY):
- Used for lending, DEX trading, and perpetual protocols; central to Berachain-native DeFi.
- Liquidity-Driven Security: More capital in DeFi = greater security incentives, tightly integrating TVL and network security.
- Bribes/Incentives: Protocols can offer additional incentives to BGT holders to direct liquidity mining towards their pools.
5. Locking Mechanism
- BGT (Non-transferable):
- Cannot be bought, sold, or transferred; only earned.
- Can be irreversibly burned 1:1 for BERA.
- Locked for staking/delegation to validators for PoS security and governance—no time-based vesting, but “locked up” in practice due to its role in network security and governance.
- Airdropped Tokens:
- Some community airdrops are released via daily tranches (proportional vesting over time), e.g., 729,836 BERA tokens per day over several weeks post-launch.
Unlock Schedule (Recent Data)
|Date Range
|Recipient
|Daily Unlock (BERA)
|Mechanism
|2025-03-06~04-22
|Airdrop
|729,836
|Gradual unlock
|2025-02-06
|Airdrop
|34,480,000
|Genesis unlock
|2025-02-06
|Ecosystem/R&D
|47,500,000
|Immediate unlock
6. Unlocking Time
- Airdrop Distribution:
- Begins with a major launch unlock, then continues with daily unlock tranches for a steady distribution, reducing the risk of sudden supply shocks.
- This progressive release supports ecosystem stability and incentivizes continued community involvement.
- Ecosystem/Dev Unlocks:
- Released at genesis to empower immediate development, partnerships, and R&D.
7. Design Implications & Risks
- Positive Feedback Loop: The PoL model incentivizes TVL and liquidity, which in turn supports validator rewards and thus network security.
- Antiplutocracy Challenge: Concentration risk—since only liquidity providers earn BGT and BGT is non-transferable, early and large providers may dominate governance long-term.
- Protocol Integration: Enshrined protocols (native DEX, lending, perps) receive a majority of emissions, which may challenge the incentive for new protocol launches unless they implement superior incentives or capture substantial user attention.
Summary Table: Berachain Tokenomics (2025)
|Aspects
|BERA (Gas Token)
|BGT (Governance Token)
|HONEY (Stablecoin)
|Issuance
|Minted by burning BGT
|Earned via emissions for liquidity, validator participation
|Minted by swapping USDC
|Allocation
|Airdrops, ecosystem, burn-mint
|Direct emission to liquidity providers
|Protocol-specific allocation
|Usage/Incentive
|Gas/fees; all txs
|Governance, validator selection, emissions voting, bribes
|DeFi collateral, trades
|Locking Mechanism
|N/A
|Non-transferable; locked via delegation; burnt for BERA
|N/A
|Unlocking Time
|Staggered airdrop, rolling unlocks
|Real-time with liquidity provision
|Immediate (upon swap)
Conclusions & Recommendations
Berachain's token economics are highly innovative, leveraging a PoL model to tightly couple liquidity, chain security, and governance. While the design is positioned to quickly bootstrap TVL and DeFi activity, long-term decentralization and ecosystem dynamism will depend on how future emissions, governance, and community incentives evolve. Prospective participants should pay close attention to:
- Ongoing BGT emission localization (which pools win voting)
- Ecosystem grant/development outflows
- Community governance proposals for potential changes in emissions or participation methods.
For the most detailed, up-to-date breakdown and developer docs, consult Berachain’s official documentation and analytics sites.
BERA (BERA) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
BERA (BERA) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 BERA 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
BERA 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 BERA의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, BERA 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
BERA 구매 방법
BERA (BERA)를 포트폴리오에 추가하고 싶으신가요? MEXC는 신용카드, 은행 송금, P2P 거래 등 다양한 방법으로 BERA 을 구매할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC를 사용하면 쉽고 안전하게 암호화폐를 구매할 수 있습니다.
BERA (BERA) 가격 내역
BERA의 가격 내역을 분석하면 과거 시장 움직임, 주요 지지/저항 수준, 변동성 패턴을 이해하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 사상 최고가를 추적하든 추세를 파악하든, 과거 데이터는 가격 예측과 기술 분석에서 중요한 부분입니다.
BERA 가격 예측
BERA 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? BERA 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
MEXC를 선택해야 하는 이유는 무엇인가요?
MEXC는 전 세계 수백만 명의 사용자가 신뢰하는 세계 최고의 암호화폐 거래소 중 하나입니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC는 암호화폐로 가는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다.
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.