Paal AI (PAAL) 토크노믹스
Paal AI (PAAL) 정보
Paal은 인공지능과 블록체인 기술을 통합하여 암호화폐 거래, 연구, 투자에 혁신을 가져오는 AI 기반 플랫폼입니다. 맞춤형 AI 솔루션, 대화형 봇, 암호화폐 업계에 맞춘 고급 트레이딩 애플리케이션 등 다양한 도구를 제공합니다.
Paal AI (PAAL) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Paal AI (PAAL)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Paal AI (PAAL)의 심층 토큰 구조
PAAL 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Issuance Mechanism
PAAL AI employs a structured, gradual token issuance mechanism with a clear vesting schedule:
- Token unlocks began gently in early years and accelerated through the mid-course of the vesting period (2021–2026), tapering off with nearly the entire supply released by 2026.
- Total token supply approaches approximately 100 million at full vesting.
- Major allocation categories include Investors, Team & Advisors, Foundation, Ecosystem, Testnets, Vendors & Marketing, and Public Sale.
- The allocation emphasizes early distribution to investors and team members, with subsequent gradual release to broader ecosystem and community categories.
Allocation Mechanism
The token supply is segmented and unlocked over time to several key stakeholders:
- Investors and Team & Advisors receive significant allocations early on, ensuring alignment and incentivizing core contributors.
- Ecosystem Development is a major focus in the mid-vesting period, supporting project growth and community initiatives.
- Public Sale and Testnets receive comparatively lower allocations, reflecting a bias toward strategic backers and core development.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
The PAAL AI token integrates directly into the project’s revenue and incentive model:
- Staking and Revenue Sharing: Token holders can participate in various staking pools with different APYs.
- 50% of specific earnings (such as fees and profits) are distributed directly to stakers, particularly those who choose to lock in for longer terms.
- Referral System and Auto-Compounding: These features encourage community-driven user growth and offer compounding benefits to participants.
- Trading Taxes: A defined 1% trading fee is directed in part to stakers, and trading on the PaalX platform also contributes to the staking pool rewards.
- Earnings Sources:
- Paal’s proprietary AI services (licensed to enterprises),
- Advertising and cross-promotion,
- Planned subscription revenues and commission-based models.
- Revenue Distribution: All protocol earnings are funneled to the dedicated 'paalecosystemfund.eth' account for transparent payout and ecosystem development.
Lock-Up Mechanism
- Vesting Structure: Tokens are subject to a pre-set lock-up and vesting arrangement that stretches from initial issuance through at least 2026.
- Staking Lock: Users locking tokens in staking pools are generally required to maintain their position for a set period, with varying APYs depending on the duration and pool.
- Early-stage allocations (for investors/team) are locked up for longer periods before gradual unlocks.
Unlocking Time
- Unlocking Schedule: The vesting and token unlocking occur on a structured timeline:
- Initial gradual releasing from the project’s inception (2021–2022), ramping up through 2026, at which point most of the supply is available.
- Very little, if any, further unlocking occurs after 2026—this ensures that all stakeholder allocations are fully vested within five years, building long-term project stability and signaling a focus on reducing supply shocks post-vesting.
Reference: For further details on the revenue-sharing mechanism, see the PAAL AI Tokenomics Documentation.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|PAAL AI Approach
|Issuance
|Gradual, multi-year vesting; ~100M tokens by 2026
|Allocation
|Investors, Team/Advisors, Ecosystem, Testnets, Marketing
|Usage/Incentives
|Staking (with revenue sharing), trading fees, referrals
|Lock-Up
|Vesting for early allocations, mandatory staking lock-ups
|Unlock Timing
|Most supply unlocked by 2026, little/new unlocking after
Analytical Insights
- The gradual and multi-faceted unlock process is specifically designed to avoid sudden inflation of the circulating supply, thereby protecting token value.
- Incentive alignment between investors, core team, and the ecosystem is prioritized through staggered vesting and usage-based rewards.
- The revenue-sharing model, particularly the direct rewards to stakers and active users, ensures continuous engagement and organic growth in the user base.
Limitations & Future Considerations
- Actual unlock periods and staking lock-up parameters may be subject to protocol governance decisions or unforeseen operational changes.
- The efficiency of the incentive mechanism depends on sustained protocol revenue and ecosystem growth.
This comprehensive tokenomics framework underpins PAAL AI’s ambition for sustainable value capture, growth, and transparent community alignment.
Paal AI (PAAL) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Paal AI (PAAL) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 PAAL 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
PAAL 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 PAAL의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, PAAL 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
Paal AI (PAAL) 가격 내역
PAAL의 가격 내역을 분석하면 과거 시장 움직임, 주요 지지/저항 수준, 변동성 패턴을 이해하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 사상 최고가를 추적하든 추세를 파악하든, 과거 데이터는 가격 예측과 기술 분석에서 중요한 부분입니다.
PAAL 가격 예측
PAAL 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? PAAL 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.