PAAL 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.

Issuance Mechanism

PAAL AI employs a structured, gradual token issuance mechanism with a clear vesting schedule:

Token unlocks began gently in early years and accelerated through the mid-course of the vesting period (2021–2026), tapering off with nearly the entire supply released by 2026.

approaches approximately 100 million at full vesting. Major allocation categories include Investors, Team & Advisors, Foundation, Ecosystem, Testnets, Vendors & Marketing, and Public Sale.

Allocation Mechanism

The token supply is segmented and unlocked over time to several key stakeholders:

Investors and Team & Advisors receive significant allocations early on, ensuring alignment and incentivizing core contributors.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

The PAAL AI token integrates directly into the project’s revenue and incentive model:

Staking and Revenue Sharing: Token holders can participate in various staking pools with different APYs. 50% of specific earnings (such as fees and profits) are distributed directly to stakers, particularly those who choose to lock in for longer terms. Referral System and Auto-Compounding: These features encourage community-driven user growth and offer compounding benefits to participants. Trading Taxes: A defined 1% trading fee is directed in part to stakers, and trading on the PaalX platform also contributes to the staking pool rewards.

Revenue Distribution: All protocol earnings are funneled to the dedicated 'paalecosystemfund.eth' account for transparent payout and ecosystem development.

Lock-Up Mechanism

Vesting Structure: Tokens are subject to a pre-set lock-up and vesting arrangement that stretches from initial issuance through at least 2026.

Unlocking Time

Unlocking Schedule: The vesting and token unlocking occur on a structured timeline: Initial gradual releasing from the project’s inception (2021–2022), ramping up through 2026, at which point most of the supply is available. Very little, if any, further unlocking occurs after 2026—this ensures that all stakeholder allocations are fully vested within five years, building long-term project stability and signaling a focus on reducing supply shocks post-vesting.

Reference: For further details on the revenue-sharing mechanism, see the PAAL AI Tokenomics Documentation.

Summary Table

Mechanism PAAL AI Approach Issuance Gradual, multi-year vesting; ~100M tokens by 2026 Allocation Investors, Team/Advisors, Ecosystem, Testnets, Marketing Usage/Incentives Staking (with revenue sharing), trading fees, referrals Lock-Up Vesting for early allocations, mandatory staking lock-ups Unlock Timing Most supply unlocked by 2026, little/new unlocking after

Analytical Insights

The gradual and multi-faceted unlock process is specifically designed to avoid sudden inflation of the circulating supply, thereby protecting token value.

Incentive alignment between investors, core team, and the ecosystem is prioritized through staggered vesting and usage-based rewards.

The revenue-sharing model, particularly the direct rewards to stakers and active users, ensures continuous engagement and organic growth in the user base.

Limitations & Future Considerations

Actual unlock periods and staking lock-up parameters may be subject to protocol governance decisions or unforeseen operational changes.

The efficiency of the incentive mechanism depends on sustained protocol revenue and ecosystem growth.

This comprehensive tokenomics framework underpins PAAL AI’s ambition for sustainable value capture, growth, and transparent community alignment.