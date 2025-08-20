Kaito (KAITO) 토크노믹스
Kaito (KAITO) 정보
Kaito AI는 AI 기반 InfoFi 네트워크를 구축하여 시장의 관심과 자본을 보다 효율적으로 재분배하는 동시에 모든 참여자에게 보상을 제공할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
Kaito (KAITO) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Kaito (KAITO)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Kaito (KAITO)의 심층 토큰 구조
KAITO 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
The KAITO token forms the foundation of the Kaito AI platform’s incentive and governance mechanisms. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, synthesizing the most current available data across public reporting and smart contract-based schedules.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 KAITO tokens.
- Issuance Style: The KAITO token’s issuance combines cliff unlocks and monthly linear unlocks based on allocation category. There is no ongoing inflation—distribution relies on the pre-set schedules determined at TGE (“Token Generation Event”).
2. Allocation Mechanism
The token supply is allocated to several core buckets, each with distinct release schedules:
|Allocation Category
|Recipients
|Mechanism
|Start Date
|End Date
|Frequency
|Monthly Amount
|Ecosystem & Network Growth
|Treasury, Ecosystem
|Cliff + Linear
|2025-08-20
|2026-01-20
|Monthly
|1,660,000
|Ecosystem & Network Growth (long)
|Treasury, Ecosystem
|Cliff + Linear
|2026-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Monthly
|8,667,777
|Foundation
|Foundation
|Cliff + Linear
|2026-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Monthly
|1,388,889
|Long-term Creator Incentives
|Community/Incentives
|Cliff + Linear
|2025-08-20
|2025-08-20
|Instant
|4,950,000
|Long-term Creator Incentives
|Community/Incentives
|Cliff + Linear
|2026-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Monthly
|1,395,833
|Core Contributors
|Team, Advisors
|Cliff + Linear
|2026-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Monthly
|6,944,444
|Early Backers
|Private Investors
|Cliff + Linear
|2026-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Monthly
|2,305,556
Note: Some cliff unlocks comprise one-time instant releases. Others are released monthly for as long as 36 months starting approximately six months after TGE.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
A. Platform Utility
- Kaito Pro: The core analytics product, offering AI-powered indexed Web3 data. While utility within the platform is still developing, the token is envisioned for use in subscriptions, premium feature access, and value exchange within the Kaito ecosystem.
- Kaito YAPs (Yield Attribution Points): Not technically the KAITO token but closely related: YAPs are non-transferable points users earn for contributing valuable crypto content. Over time, vesting YAP points and/or fulfilling engagement quotas may become criteria for receiving KAITO airdrops or unlocks.
- Kaito Connect: Social media engagement incentivization, with protocols and projects able to direct incentives to influential creators and KOLs.
B. Incentives
- Content Creation: Users producing high-quality, original insights are rewarded, measured by algorithmically scored real-world impact, reach, and semantic depth.
- Ecosystem Engagement: Developers and protocols may be incentivized to build on or integrate with Kaito, driving value accrual to token holders.
4. Lock Up & Vesting Mechanisms
- Cliff Unlocks: Most major allocations (Ecosystem, Contributors, Investors) have initial lockups (cliffs) spanning from 6 to 18 months after TGE.
- Linear Vesting: After each cliff, tokens are unlocked monthly over up to three years, providing predictable supply release and limiting sudden, large influxes to the secondary market.
5. Unlocking Schedule
- Initial Unlock: Some allocations—particularly long-term creator incentives—feature immediate or single-epoch (instant) unlocks. These are targeted at onboarding and rewarding early core users and contributors.
- Subsequent Unlocks: The bulk of the supply unlocks gradually monthly from 2026 through 2029. This aligns incentives for founders, early backers, and the community over multiple years, aiming for long-term protocol health.
6. Strategic and Theoretical Considerations
Positive Implications
- Alignment for Growth: The lengthy vesting incentivizes continued engagement by both the team and early contributors.
- Staged Incentives: Smaller, regular releases may moderate downside pressure vs. “big bang” unlocks, supporting more stable price discovery and lower volatility.
Risks and Counterarguments
- Unproven On-chain Utility: While the platform positions KAITO as essential to the ecosystem, much current reward distribution and utility remains speculative and evolving.
- Potential Content Quality Dilution: The direct incentive to create content (via YAPs and potentially KAITO tokens) can produce inauthentic engagement if not carefully balanced, potentially diluting value for genuine contributions.
Conclusion
The KAITO token economy is architected for multi-year alignment between users, creators, the foundation, and investors—with a staged, relatively conservative unlock structure. Its biggest innovation lies in merging data analytics, content attribution, and a programmable incentive layer for crypto-native content. However, operational execution and real-world usage of the utility and incentive mechanisms will determine its ultimate effectiveness and sustainability.
If you are considering participating, monitor quarterly unlocks, early YAP rewards distribution, and evolving platform-based token utilities for the clearest signals of sustainable value accrual.
Kaito (KAITO) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Kaito (KAITO) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 KAITO 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
KAITO 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 KAITO의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, KAITO 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
KAITO 구매 방법
Kaito (KAITO)를 포트폴리오에 추가하고 싶으신가요? MEXC는 신용카드, 은행 송금, P2P 거래 등 다양한 방법으로 KAITO 을 구매할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC를 사용하면 쉽고 안전하게 암호화폐를 구매할 수 있습니다.
Kaito (KAITO) 가격 내역
KAITO의 가격 내역을 분석하면 과거 시장 움직임, 주요 지지/저항 수준, 변동성 패턴을 이해하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 사상 최고가를 추적하든 추세를 파악하든, 과거 데이터는 가격 예측과 기술 분석에서 중요한 부분입니다.
KAITO 가격 예측
KAITO 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? KAITO 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
MEXC를 선택해야 하는 이유는 무엇인가요?
MEXC는 전 세계 수백만 명의 사용자가 신뢰하는 세계 최고의 암호화폐 거래소 중 하나입니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC는 암호화폐로 가는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다.
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.