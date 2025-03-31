Zero1 Labs (DEAI) 토크노믹스
Zero1 Labs는 제로 컨스트럭트 프로그램(ZCP)을 통해 AI 혁신을 촉진하기 위해 노력하는 최초의 포괄적인 지분 증명 기반 탈중앙화 인공지능(“DeAI”) 생태계입니다.
Zero1 Labs (DEAI) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Zero1 Labs (DEAI)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Zero1 Labs (DEAI)의 심층 토큰 구조
DEAI 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Overview
Zero1 Labs is focused on decentralized AI (DeAI), providing developers with tools for building and monetizing AI-powered decentralized applications. Its tokenomics is designed to incentivize network participation, bootstrap community engagement, fund ongoing development, and ensure long-term ecosystem sustainability. Below, we break down the key components: issuance mechanism, allocation, usage and incentives, lock-up mechanics, and unlocking schedule.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Generation: Zero1 Labs issues its native token (commonly referenced as AI3) through a genesis distribution model, allocating the pre-mined supply among various stakeholders.
- Transferability: As of March 31, 2025, token transfers are disabled but will activate with the launch of Mainnet Phase-2, implying a staged approach to token circulation.
Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|% of Total Supply
|Tokens (in millions)
|Purpose
|Farmer Rewards
|35.0%
|350.0
|Rewards for network participation & contributions
|Investors
|21.5%
|215.5
|Early financial backers (private/seed sales)
|Foundation
|15.7%
|156.8
|Ecosystem growth and development funding
|Team
|9.5%
|94.4
|Core developers and contributors
|Autonomys Labs
|9.0%
|90.0
|Internal R&D, strategy, operations
|Testnets
|6.9%
|68.9
|Testnet participation, bootstrapping
|Partners
|1.4%
|14.3
|Network-building and integrations
|Ambassadors
|1.0%
|10.0
|Community evangelism and outreach
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Network Utility: Tokens are used for transaction fees, accessing DeAI tools, API services, and making in-dApp purchases within the Zero1 network.
- Staking: Users may stake tokens to secure the network, participate in governance, or earn additional rewards (primarily for Farmer Rewards).
- Ecosystem Growth: Incentivizes developers, researchers, and other participants to contribute to the ecosystem through bounties, hackathons, and grant programs.
- Monetization: dApp creators and AI model developers earn tokens as compensation for delivering services and value to end-users.
Lock-up Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules:
- Team, Foundation, and Investor allocations are typically subject to multi-year vesting. This prevents large immediate sell-offs and aligns incentives.
- Community and participation-based rewards (Farmer, Testnets, Ambassadors) are distributed according to on-chain programmatic rules, potentially involving continuous, event-based, or milestone unlocks.
- Lock Status: As of Q1 2025, most tokens remain non-transferable until Mainnet Phase-2.
Unlocking Time and Schedule
- Transferability Trigger: Token transfers will commence with the launch of Mainnet Phase-2 (precise date not disclosed as of March 31, 2025).
- Progressive Unlock: After transferability is live, vested allocations—especially for Team, Investors, and Foundation—are likely to unlock linearly or in monthly batches over multi-year periods (common in Web3 between 2–4 years), though exact schedules are not fully disclosed.
- Community & Rewards: Farmer Rewards and similar incentive allocations are distributed according to participation and achievement of on-chain milestones—often gradually to prevent rapid inflation.
Implications and Strategic Rationale
- Alignment: By locking team/founder/investor tokens and distributing significant percentages for active participation, Zero1 Labs encourages long-term commitment and active network engagement.
- Anti-Dumping: Time-locked and vested allocations minimize the risk of early contributors dumping large amounts on the market, which helps maintain token price stability in early trading phases.
- Bootstrapping: Generous Farmer Rewards and testnet incentives signal a strong push for early community growth, liquidity provisioning, and bootstrapping node operators or validators.
- Adaptability: The staged unlock and transferability approach allows the team to align token functionality with network development milestones, reducing regulatory risk and giving flexibility to adjust based on early network conditions.
Key Limitations and Watchpoints
- Transparency: Specifics on vesting durations, unlock rates, and exact timeframes post-Mainnet Phase-2 remain undisclosed—prospective stakeholders should monitor official communications.
- Inflation Management: Delayed unlocks and phased distribution reduce inflationary pressure, but aggressive rewards may still lead to supply dilution if not carefully managed post-launch.
Actionable Takeaways
- For Developers: Early network participation (testnets, contributions) may yield attractive token rewards.
- For Investors: Anticipate gradual unlocks post-mainnet, likely minimizing short-term sell pressure but requiring medium/long-term outlook.
- For Community: Community roles (Ambassador, Partner) will offer ongoing opportunities for earning through engagement and advocacy.
Note: All above structures are based on the latest available information. Projects frequently release updates to tokenomics, so follow Zero1 Labs official communication channels for the most current details.
Zero1 Labs (DEAI) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Zero1 Labs (DEAI) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 DEAI 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
DEAI 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 DEAI의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, DEAI 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
