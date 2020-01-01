아케이드 네트워크 (ARC) 토크노믹스
아케이드 네트워크 (ARC) 정보
ARC는 AI 기반 리액터, 종합적인 디파이 생태계, 디앱 스토어를 통해 웹3.0을 혁신하기 위해 노력하는 혁신적인 기술 회사입니다.
아케이드 네트워크 (ARC) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 아케이드 네트워크 (ARC)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
아케이드 네트워크 (ARC)의 심층 토큰 구조
ARC 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Overview
AI Rig Complex (ARC) is a modular, Rust-based AI agent framework designed for blockchain environments, emphasizing performance, composability, and the alignment of developer and community interests. Its tokenomics are constructed to ensure broad initial distribution, incentivize both users and developers, and foster sustainable, long-term growth within the ecosystem.
1. Issuance Mechanism
ARC adopted a block-based, deflationary issuance model:
- Initial Issuance Rate: Began at ~4.75 ARC per block.
- Decay Schedule: The issuance rate declines exponentially over time:
- At 1.5 years, ~4.75 ARC per block.
- At 10 years, ~2.5 ARC per block.
- At 20 years, ~1.2 ARC per block.
- At 30 years, ~0.55 ARC per block.
- The curve reflects a smooth, exponential reduction, making the total future supply highly predictable and supporting long-term scarcity.
- This schedule was inherited from the token's prior form (ATC, 1:1 rebrand to ARC), and is similar to Bitcoin or other hard-capped, deflationary crypto assets.
2. Allocation Mechanism
ARC prioritized a wide, community-facing distribution with a modest allocation for internal stakeholders:
|Category
|Percentage of Supply
|Notes
|Circulating (Initial)
|90%
|Circulating from the start; reflects fair launch ethos
|Prize Pools
|5%
|For ecosystem growth and developer incentives
|Founders/Team
|Not explicitly stated, but presumed low
|Favors community over insiders
|Project Vetting/Proposal Reserves
|Not quantified
|Team actively vets projects to receive incentives
- The tokenomics enabled over 90% of supply to be tradable and accessible from genesis, a notably decentralizing move compared to typical multi-year vesting patterns in the sector.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
ARC acts as the core utility and incentive token in several ways:
- Ecosystem Currency: Required for deploying apps/agents on the ARC ecosystem.
- Staking/Prizes: Used to incentivize strong agent performance and reward competitive development—e.g., developers compete for prize pools in hackathons or feature bounties.
- Liquidity Routing/Pairing: Projects launching through ARC Forge (the ARC launchpad) must pair their tokens with ARC for liquidity, echoing models seen in the Virtuals ecosystem but with more curation for quality.
- Platform Alignment: Most secondary project launches, liquidity pools, and user-facing features are designed to direct value and usage through ARC, promoting a network effect and platform stickiness.
4. Lock-Up and Unlocking Mechanism
- Circulating Supply: Over 90% of tokens were circulating from the outset. Recent supply data confirms that ARC’s entire 1 billion supply remains in circulation as of May 2025, with no significant new emissions outside the ongoing block rewards.
- Prize/Development Pools: The 5% pool for prize and developer grants is the main tranch subject to controlled release, doled out at the discretion of the ARC team based on competition/hackathon results and project vetting.
- Liquidity Events: Some ARC is temporarily locked in liquidity pools and as part of onchain deployments (e.g., as in the askjimmy hedge fund project, where ~1% of ARC was locked to incentivize protocol utility).
- Team/Advisor Allocations: If present, not subject to standard long-term vesting schedules given the high initial circulating ratio; specifics not explicitly stated in current disclosures.
5. Unlocking Timeline
- No Major Pending Unlocks: There are no scheduled, large unlock events or vesting cliffs remaining for ARC. The supply has been steady at 1 billion tokens over the past week, and no token unlock events are documented for the foreseeable future.
- Prize Pool Disbursement: Unlocks from this pool only happen gradually through community events, grants, or ecosystem bootstraps—not via automated or predetermined release schedules.
6. Additional Context & Market Structure
- Token Launch Approach: ARC's launch was branded as a "fair launch," with very little reserved for insiders and broad access at inception, aiming to foster organic community participation.
- Governance: ARC holders influence project vetting, allocation of prize pools, and broader network decisions, with a preference for quality and developer impact.
- Platform Growth: ARC acts as a base pair for new agent tokens, further incentivizing holding and usage over mere speculation.
Key Takeaways
- ARC's model emphasizes fairness, high initial decentralization, and community-driven development.
- The issuance mechanism ensures controlled inflation and a gradually declining new-supply curve.
- Incentives focus on developer engagement, real-world ecosystem growth, and direct rewards for building on the ARC stack.
- There are no major lock-ups remaining, and the supply is not subject to significant upcoming dilution.
For deeper technical resources and further updates, explore:
- ARC Repository
- ARC Prize Pool Announcements
This structure positions AI Rig Complex as a uniquely transparent and incentive-aligned platform in the expanding decentralized AI agent ecosystem.
아케이드 네트워크 (ARC) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
아케이드 네트워크 (ARC) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 ARC 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
ARC 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 ARC의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, ARC 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
ARC 구매 방법
아케이드 네트워크 (ARC)를 포트폴리오에 추가하고 싶으신가요? MEXC는 신용카드, 은행 송금, P2P 거래 등 다양한 방법으로 ARC 을 구매할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC를 사용하면 쉽고 안전하게 암호화폐를 구매할 수 있습니다.
아케이드 네트워크 (ARC) 가격 내역
ARC의 가격 내역을 분석하면 과거 시장 움직임, 주요 지지/저항 수준, 변동성 패턴을 이해하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 사상 최고가를 추적하든 추세를 파악하든, 과거 데이터는 가격 예측과 기술 분석에서 중요한 부분입니다.
ARC 가격 예측
ARC 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? ARC 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
MEXC를 선택해야 하는 이유는 무엇인가요?
MEXC는 전 세계 수백만 명의 사용자가 신뢰하는 세계 최고의 암호화폐 거래소 중 하나입니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC는 암호화폐로 가는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다.
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.