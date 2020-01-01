QudeAI Framework (QUDE) токеномикасы
QudeAI Framework (QUDE) туралы ақпарат
The Qude AI Framework is a comprehensive and modular system designed to enable the creation, deployment, and management of AI agents that can operate both autonomously and collaboratively across on-chain and off-chain environments. By combining the power of artificial intelligence with decentralized technologies, Qude aims to reshape how AI is used, owned, and monetized in the Web3 era.
At its core, Qude allows anyone — from individuals to large organizations — to create intelligent AI agents without needing deep technical knowledge. These AI agents are capable of executing complex tasks, interacting with decentralized applications (dApps), and even making autonomous decisions based on real-time data and AI models. Unlike traditional AI services that are controlled by centralized companies, Qude agents are fully owned by users, represented as tokenized assets on-chain. This means AI agents can be bought, sold, licensed, and rented, opening up new possibilities for AI as a form of digital property.
One of the most important innovations of the Qude AI Framework is its focus on AI monetization. AI agents created through Qude are not just passive bots; they are designed to actively generate revenue for their owners. They can perform tasks for other users or organizations, offer AI-based services, and even collaborate with other AI agents in a machine-to-machine (M2M) economy. This allows for a new layer of economic activity where AI agents can transact, earn, and pay for services — all governed by smart contracts and decentralized logic.
Interoperability is another key pillar of Qude. The framework is built to ensure that AI agents are cross-platform and cross-chain compatible, meaning they can interact seamlessly with multiple blockchain ecosystems, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), gaming platforms, and more. This ensures that agents are not confined to a single environment and can maximize their utility and value across different decentralized systems.
Finally, Qude is deeply committed to community governance and transparency. Through the Qude DAO, token holders and community members can participate in decision-making processes, shaping the future development and direction of the framework. This ensures that the system evolves according to the needs of its users, making Qude a decentralized and community-driven AI ecosystem that puts the power of AI back into the hands of the people.
In summary, the Qude AI Framework is a next-generation platform that enables the ownership, monetization, and deployment of AI agents, creating new opportunities in the decentralized economy.
QudeAI Framework (QUDE) токеномикасы мен бағасын талдау
QudeAI Framework (QUDE) үшін негізгі токеномика мен баға деректерін, соның ішінде нарық капиталын, қамту мәліметтерін, FDV және баға тарихын зерттеңіз. Токеннің қазіргі құнын және нарықтағы орнын бір қарағанда түсініңіз.
QudeAI Framework (QUDE) токеномикасы: Түсіндірілген негізгі көрсеткіштер және оларды қолдану мысалдары
QudeAI Framework (QUDE) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығын, тұрақтылығын және әлеуетін талдау үшін өте маңызды.
Негізгі көрсеткіштер және олар қалай есептеледі:
Жалпы қамтуы:
Жасалған немесе жасалатын QUDE токендерінің ең көп саны.
Айналымдағы қамту:
Қазіргі уақытта нарықта және көпшіліктің қолында бар токендер саны.
Максимал қамту:
Барлығы қанша QUDE токені болуы мүмкін деген қатаң шегі.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation/Толығымен сұйытылған бағалау):
Қазіргі баға × максимал қамту ретінде есептеледі, егер барлық токендер айналымда болса, жалпы нарық капиталының болжамын береді.
Инфляция деңгейі:
Тапшылық пен ұзақ мерзімді баға қозғалысына әсер ететін жаңа токендердің қаншалықты жылдам енгізілетінін көрсетеді.
Неліктен бұл көрсеткіштер трейдерлер үшін маңызды?
Жоғары айналымдағы қамту = үлкен өтімділік.
Шектеулі максимал қамту + төмен инфляция = бағаның ұзақ мерзімді өсуінің әлеуеті.
Токендердің ашық таралуы = жобаға жақсырақ сенім және орталықтандырылған бақылаудың төмен тәуекелі.
Қазіргі төмен нарық капитализациясы бар жоғары FDV = ықтимал артық бағалау сигналдары.
Енді сіз QUDE токеномикасын түсінген болсаңыз, QUDE токенінің нақты бағасымен танысып шығыңыз!
