Moo Deng (MOODENG) токеномикасы
Moo Deng (MOODENG) туралы ақпарат
Moo Deng is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
Moo Deng (MOODENG) токеномикасы мен бағасын талдау
Moo Deng (MOODENG) үшін негізгі токеномика мен баға деректерін, соның ішінде нарық капиталын, қамту мәліметтерін, FDV және баға тарихын зерттеңіз. Токеннің қазіргі құнын және нарықтағы орнын бір қарағанда түсініңіз.
Moo Deng (MOODENG) токенінің тереңдетілген құрылымы
MOODENG токендерінің қалай шығарылатынын, үлестірілетінін және ашылатынын тереңірек біліңіз. Бұл бөлім токеннің экономикалық құрылымының негізгі аспектілерін көрсетеді: пайдалығы, ынталандырулары және құқықпен қамтылуы.
Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain: Moo Deng (MOODENG) is a Solana-based meme coin.
- Launch: The token was launched in September 2024, with its initial distribution occurring via the Pump.fun platform, a popular meme token launchpad on Solana.
- Supply: The total supply and detailed emission schedule are not explicitly disclosed in available sources, but the token rapidly reached a large number of holders and significant market capitalization shortly after launch.
Allocation Mechanism
- Community and Rewards: A portion of tokens is allocated for community rewards, liquidity, and marketing. This structure is designed to foster engagement and ensure smooth trading operations.
- Charity: Moo Deng has a unique allocation for charity, pledging trading profits through the Moonshot app to the Khao Kheow Open Zoo, which is home to the real Moo Deng hippo.
- No Explicit Vesting/Team Allocation: There is no public evidence of a formal vesting schedule or team allocation, which is typical for many meme coins.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Speculation and Trading: The primary use of MOODENG is for speculative trading. The token has no defined utility beyond being exchanged or held for potential price appreciation.
- Community Engagement: The project leverages its strong community and cultural appeal, including merchandise sales (T-shirts, plush toys) and social campaigns, to incentivize holding and participation.
- Charitable Incentive: A portion of trading profits is directed to charity, providing a social incentive for participation.
- No Staking or Yield: There is no evidence of staking, yield farming, or other DeFi incentives directly tied to the token.
Locking Mechanism
- No Locking or Vesting: There is no mention of a formal token locking or vesting mechanism for MOODENG. Tokens are freely tradable upon acquisition, and there are no restrictions on transfers or sales.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: All tokens are liquid and tradable immediately after launch. There is no scheduled unlocking or vesting period.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Launched on Solana via Pump.fun in Sep 2024; total supply not publicly detailed
|Allocation
|Community rewards, liquidity, marketing, and charity; no formal team/vesting allocation
|Usage/Incentive
|Speculative trading, community engagement, charity donations; no staking/yield
|Locking
|None; tokens are freely tradable
|Unlocking Time
|Immediate; no vesting or lockup
Additional Context and Implications
- Volatility: As a meme coin, MOODENG is subject to extreme price volatility, with rapid surges and declines driven by social sentiment and speculative trading.
- Liquidity Risks: Large holders may face challenges selling without impacting the market price, a common issue in the meme coin sector.
- No Intrinsic Utility: The token’s value is driven by community hype, cultural relevance, and speculative demand rather than underlying utility or protocol fees.
- Charity and Social Impact: The charitable component distinguishes MOODENG from many other meme coins, potentially enhancing its appeal to socially conscious investors.
- Regulatory and Sustainability Concerns: The lack of formal vesting, utility, or governance mechanisms may expose the project to regulatory scrutiny and questions about long-term sustainability.
In conclusion, Moo Deng (MOODENG) exemplifies the meme coin model: rapid, community-driven growth, immediate liquidity, and a focus on cultural and charitable engagement rather than technical or economic innovation. Investors should be aware of the high risks and speculative nature inherent to such tokens.
Moo Deng (MOODENG) токеномикасы: Түсіндірілген негізгі көрсеткіштер және оларды қолдану мысалдары
Moo Deng (MOODENG) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығын, тұрақтылығын және әлеуетін талдау үшін өте маңызды.
Негізгі көрсеткіштер және олар қалай есептеледі:
Жалпы қамтуы:
Жасалған немесе жасалатын MOODENG токендерінің ең көп саны.
Айналымдағы қамту:
Қазіргі уақытта нарықта және көпшіліктің қолында бар токендер саны.
Максимал қамту:
Барлығы қанша MOODENG токені болуы мүмкін деген қатаң шегі.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation/Толығымен сұйытылған бағалау):
Қазіргі баға × максимал қамту ретінде есептеледі, егер барлық токендер айналымда болса, жалпы нарық капиталының болжамын береді.
Инфляция деңгейі:
Тапшылық пен ұзақ мерзімді баға қозғалысына әсер ететін жаңа токендердің қаншалықты жылдам енгізілетінін көрсетеді.
Неліктен бұл көрсеткіштер трейдерлер үшін маңызды?
Жоғары айналымдағы қамту = үлкен өтімділік.
Шектеулі максимал қамту + төмен инфляция = бағаның ұзақ мерзімді өсуінің әлеуеті.
Токендердің ашық таралуы = жобаға жақсырақ сенім және орталықтандырылған бақылаудың төмен тәуекелі.
Қазіргі төмен нарық капитализациясы бар жоғары FDV = ықтимал артық бағалау сигналдары.
Енді сіз MOODENG токеномикасын түсінген болсаңыз, MOODENG токенінің нақты бағасымен танысып шығыңыз!
Қалай MOODENG сатып алуға болады
Портфеліңізге Moo Deng (MOODENG) қосқыңыз келе ме? MEXC биржасы MOODENG сатып алудың әртүрлі әдістерін, соның ішінде несие карталарын, банк аударымдарын және “peer-to-peer” сауданы қолдайды. Сіз енді бастаған болсаңыз да, кәсіпқой болсаңыз да, MEXC крипто сатып алуды оңай және қауіпсіз етеді.
Moo Deng (MOODENG) бағасының тарихы
MOODENG бағасының тарихын талдау пайдаланушыларға өткен нарық қозғалыстарын, негізгі қолдау/қарсылық деңгейлерін және құбылмалық үлгілерін түсінуге көмектеседі. Сіз осы уақытқа дейінгі ең жоғары көрсеткіштерді бақылап жатсаңыз немесе трендтерді анықтайсыз ба, тарихи деректер - бағаны болжау мен техникалық талдаудың маңызды бөлігі.
MOODENG бағасының болжамы
MOODENG қайда бет алып жатқанын білгіңіз келе ме? Біздің MOODENG бағасын болжау бетіміз болашаққа көзқарасты қамтамасыз ету үшін нарықтағы жағдайды, тарихи үрдістерді және техникалық көрсеткіштерді біріктіреді.
Неліктен MEXC-ді таңдау керек?
MEXC - әлемдегі миллиондаған пайдаланушылар сенім артқан әлемдегі ең үздік криптовалюта биржаларының бірі. Сіз енді бастаған болсаңыз да, кәсіпқой болсаңыз да, MEXC - криптомен айналысудың ең оңай жолы.
Дисклеймер
Бұл беттегі “Токеномика” деректері үшінші тарап ақпарат көздерінен алынған. MEXC олардың дәлдігіне кепілдік бермейді. Инвестиция жасамас бұрын мұқият танысып шығыңыз.
Moo Deng (MOODENG) сатып алыңыз
Сома
1 MOODENG = 0.1327 USD