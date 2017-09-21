チェーンリンク (LINK) トケノミクス
チェーンリンク (LINK) 情報
ChainLinkのLINKネットワークは、誰でも安全にスマートコントラクトを提供し、重要な外部データ、オフライン支払い、その他のAPI機能にアクセスできる最初の分散型オラクルネットワークです。データフィード、ローカルペイメントなどのオフラインサービス、またはその他のAPIを使用しているユーザーは、LINKトークンと引き換えにスマートコントラクトに直接提供できます。
チェーンリンク (LINK) トケノミクス & 価格分析
チェーンリンク (LINK) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
チェーンリンク (LINK) の詳細なトークン構造
LINK トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Chainlink’s LINK token underpins the entire decentralized oracle network, powering incentives, payments, and the economic security model. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentive mechanisms, locking, and unlocking dynamics, as well as recent supply data.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard & Genesis: LINK was launched as an ERC-677 token (compatible with ERC-20) on Ethereum on September 16, 2017. ERC-677 expands ERC-20, allowing token transfers to trigger logic on the receiving contract.
- Maximum Supply: 1,000,000,000 LINK tokens were minted at genesis. There is no ongoing inflation or routine issuance; all LINK tokens in circulation today originate from the initial supply.
Allocation Mechanism
The original strategic allocation of the 1B LINK tokens (based on disclosures and third-party sources like CoinGecko):
|Allocation Category
|Amount (LINK)
|% of Total
|Vesting/Lockup
|Public Sale
|350,000,000
|35%
|Released at token sale (Sep 2017)
|Node Operators & Ecosystem
|350,000,000
|35%
|Cliff ended Q4 2019, now largely unlocked
|Company/Team/Reserve
|300,000,000
|30%
|Vesting status unclear, some still locked
|Total
|1,000,000,000
|100%
- Public Sale: Raised $32M in Sep 2017.
- Node/Ecosystem Allocation: Controlled by Chainlink Labs, intended to bootstrap and reward ecosystem participants, notably node operators.
- Company/Team/Reserve: Held by Chainlink Labs and used for ongoing development, team incentives, and strategic initiatives. Detailed vesting schedules have not been publicly disclosed.
Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
LINK is fundamental to the operation of the Chainlink network across several dimensions:
- Medium of Exchange: Required as the payment token for oracle services, node operators, and Chainlink Functions (cross-chain interactions, data retrieval, etc.).
- Staking: Users and node operators can stake LINK to participate in the network, earn rewards, and secure oracle services.
- Node Subsidies: Chainlink Labs periodically distributes LINK to incentivize and bootstrap new node operators, especially for critical services like price feeds and CCIP transfers.
- Reward Distribution: Chainlink node operators receive LINK as compensation for providing reliable data feeds and performing network jobs.
Example: Demand from Functions
A report modeled LINK demand based on service usage:
|Yearly Requests
|Cost per 1M Requests ($)
|Annual LINK Demand ($)
|10 Billion
|$0.20
|$2,000
|10 Billion
|$0.30
|$3,000
|100 Billion
|$0.20
|$20,000
|100 Billion
|$0.30
|$30,000
|1 Trillion
|$0.20
|$200,000
|1 Trillion
|$0.30
|$300,000
Demand directly scales with protocol usage, incentivizing LINK holding and staking by network participants.
Locking & Unlocking Mechanisms
- Node Operator & Ecosystem Allocation: Subject to an initial cliff that ended in Q4 2019. Most of this allocation is now unlocked and distributed or circulating.
- Company/Team Allocations: Some tokens remain non-circulating and are presumably subject to internal vesting or lockup, but detailed schedules are undisclosed.
As of May 22, 2024, about 482.92M LINK (~48.3% of max supply) are still non-circulating, held mostly by Chainlink Labs-controlled addresses.
Recent Circulating Supply Trend
Recent data shows the LINK circulating supply has remained flat at 657.1 million over the last week (May 29–June 4, 2025), suggesting minimal new unlocking events in this period.
Key Takeaways
- Fixed Max Supply: No inflation, all LINK comes from the 2017 genesis mint.
- Strong Node Incentives: Both direct (rewards) and indirect (staking yield, security).
- Substantial Team/Reserve Holdings: Nearly half the supply remains in non-circulating, team-controlled wallets, affecting circulating supply and market dynamics.
- Unlocking Cadence: Largest “unlock” was the cliff end for ecosystem allocation in Q4 2019. Since then, unlocks are sporadic and mostly undisclosed.
Table: LINK Allocation & Status
|Category
|Initial Allocation
|Current Status (as of May 2024)
|Public Sale
|350M (35%)
|Fully circulating
|Node Operators/Ecosystem
|350M (35%)
|Largely unlocked, distributed for incentives
|Company/Team/Reserve
|300M (30%)
|Partially locked, some still non-circulating
|Total
|1,000M (100%)
|Circulating: ~517-657M, Non-circ: ~482M
Limitations and Open Questions
- Chainlink Labs has not provided detailed, up-to-date vesting schedules for all non-circulating tokens. The exact timing and criteria for further unlocks remain opaque.
- No inflationary supply, but circulating supply can periodically increase as non-circulating tokens are moved.
Summary
Chainlink’s LINK token economic design relies on a fixed supply, robust staking and node participation incentives, and a mix of public sale, ecosystem, and team allocations. Ecosystem and team reserves provide flexibility for future incentives and growth, though the opacity around unlock schedules is a notable transparency limitation. With no routine new issuance, usage growth and ecosystem incentives are tightly coupled, maintaining scarcity while aligning incentives for security and adoption.
チェーンリンク (LINK) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
チェーンリンク (LINK) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される LINK トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
LINK トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
LINK のトケノミクスを理解したところで、LINK トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
LINK の購入方法
チェーンリンク (LINK) をポートフォリオに加えたいですか？MEXC は、クレジットカード、銀行振込、ピアツーピア取引など、LINK を購入するさまざまな方法をサポートしています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCなら暗号資産の購入を簡単かつ安全に行えます。
チェーンリンク (LINK) 価格履歴
LINK の価格履歴を分析することで、過去の市場動向や重要なサポート/レジスタンスライン、ボラティリティのパターンを理解できます。史上最高値の推移を追ったり、トレンドを見極めたりする際に、過去のデータは価格予測やテクニカル分析に欠かせない要素です。
LINK 価格予測
LINK の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の LINK 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。