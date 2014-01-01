Economia del token di StormX (STMX)
Informazioni su StormX STMX
STORM is an ERC20-compliant token which operates on the Ethereum blockchain. CEO, and co-founder, Simon Yu, evolved this digital currency from an app called BitMaker, he and co-founder, Calvin Hsieh, worked on in 2014. BitMaker allowed users to send money without transaction fees which was the main reason this app experienced high growth volumes. A new feature called BitTask was introduced which allowed users to trade their time and effort for trying out new products in exchange for Bitcoin or Ethereum. This feature is now the STORM Play App and has experienced massive growth since its launch in Feb 2017.
The vision the founders have for STORM is beyond just an ordinary Cryptocurrency. They aim to create a marketplace for decentralized marketplace for tasks which will be called the “Storm Market”. “The Storm Market will operate similar to the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store in that it will serve as a platform where Storm Makers and Storm Players can create and accept tasks using smart contracts powered and paid for with STORM tokens.” The team is confident of the success of the app as it strongly relies on the give and takes model. By completing relatively easy and enjoyable tasks, users can potentially earn quite a bit of STORM, Ethereum or even Bitcoin.
Storm Market is targeting the freelancing industry around micro-tasks. Currently, there are identified competitors in the market like Upwork, Mechanical Turk, etc. which are circulating huge amount of money through their platform with existing inefficiencies that ultimately creates hurdles for the freelancers. They deduct huge amount from their users earning by charging 40% of transaction cost. The Storm market is striving to resolve the problems by providing following benefits, such as as compared to traditional micro-task marketplaces, they will charge reduce transaction fees. Besides, they Eliminate the interruption of any middlemen between buyers and sellers.
Storm Market is a gamified micro-task marketplace that enables users to earn by completing different tasks. The company is expanding its platform by creating decentralized storm market by incorporating blockchain technology. In storm market, people can use their skills and talents to accomplish various tasks and get good rewards for it in the form of tokens. In short, a company is aiming to operate decentralized platform where anyone can offer or engage in tasks by utilizing blockchain based smart contracts supported by tokens (ERC-20).
Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di StormX (STMX)
Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per StormX (STMX), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.
Economia del token di StormX (STMX): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso
Comprendere l'economia del token di StormX (STMX) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.
Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:
Fornitura totale:
Numero massimo di token STMX che sono stati o saranno mai creati.
Fornitura circolante:
Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.
Fornitura massima:
Il limite massimo di quanti token STMX possono esistere in totale.
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.
Tasso di inflazione:
Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?
Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.
Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.
Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.
Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di STMX, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token STMX!
Previsione prezzi di STMX
Vuoi sapere dove potrebbe dirigersi STMX? La nostra pagina di previsione dei prezzi di STMX combina sentiment di mercato, trend storici e indicatori tecnici per offrire una visione lungimirante.
Disclaimer
I dati dell'economia del token presenti in questa pagina provengono da fonti di terze parti. MEXC non ne garantisce l'accuratezza. Ti preghiamo di condurre ricerche approfondite prima di investire.