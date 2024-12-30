Prezzo di StormX (STMX)
Il prezzo attuale di StormX (STMX) oggi è 0.00609991 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 67.17M USD. Il prezzo di STMX a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di StormX:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 15.83M USD
- StormX la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -6.45%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 11.00B USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di STMX in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di STMX.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di StormX a USD è stata $ -0.000420977247837643.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di StormX in USD è stata di $ -0.0014136413.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di StormX in USD è stata di $ +0.0008010731.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di StormX in USD è stata di $ -0.000315560425466756.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -0.000420977247837643
|-6.45%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0014136413
|-23.17%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0008010731
|+13.13%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.000315560425466756
|-4.91%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di StormX: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.59%
-6.45%
+7.09%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
STORM is an ERC20-compliant token which operates on the Ethereum blockchain. CEO, and co-founder, Simon Yu, evolved this digital currency from an app called BitMaker, he and co-founder, Calvin Hsieh, worked on in 2014. BitMaker allowed users to send money without transaction fees which was the main reason this app experienced high growth volumes. A new feature called BitTask was introduced which allowed users to trade their time and effort for trying out new products in exchange for Bitcoin or Ethereum. This feature is now the STORM Play App and has experienced massive growth since its launch in Feb 2017. The vision the founders have for STORM is beyond just an ordinary Cryptocurrency. They aim to create a marketplace for decentralized marketplace for tasks which will be called the “Storm Market”. “The Storm Market will operate similar to the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store in that it will serve as a platform where Storm Makers and Storm Players can create and accept tasks using smart contracts powered and paid for with STORM tokens.” The team is confident of the success of the app as it strongly relies on the give and takes model. By completing relatively easy and enjoyable tasks, users can potentially earn quite a bit of STORM, Ethereum or even Bitcoin. Storm Market is targeting the freelancing industry around micro-tasks. Currently, there are identified competitors in the market like Upwork, Mechanical Turk, etc. which are circulating huge amount of money through their platform with existing inefficiencies that ultimately creates hurdles for the freelancers. They deduct huge amount from their users earning by charging 40% of transaction cost. The Storm market is striving to resolve the problems by providing following benefits, such as as compared to traditional micro-task marketplaces, they will charge reduce transaction fees. Besides, they Eliminate the interruption of any middlemen between buyers and sellers. Storm Market is a gamified micro-task marketplace that enables users to earn by completing different tasks. The company is expanding its platform by creating decentralized storm market by incorporating blockchain technology. In storm market, people can use their skills and talents to accomplish various tasks and get good rewards for it in the form of tokens. In short, a company is aiming to operate decentralized platform where anyone can offer or engage in tasks by utilizing blockchain based smart contracts supported by tokens (ERC-20). Check out CoinBureau for the complete review of Storm Token.
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 STMX in AUD
A$0.009759856
|1 STMX in GBP
￡0.0048189289
|1 STMX in EUR
€0.0057949145
|1 STMX in USD
$0.00609991
|1 STMX in MYR
RM0.0272665977
|1 STMX in TRY
₺0.2148998293
|1 STMX in JPY
¥0.962565798
|1 STMX in RUB
₽0.6430525122
|1 STMX in INR
₹0.5208103158
|1 STMX in IDR
Rp98.3856313873
|1 STMX in PHP
₱0.353184789
|1 STMX in EGP
￡E.0.3099974262
|1 STMX in BRL
R$0.0377584429
|1 STMX in CAD
C$0.0087838704
|1 STMX in BDT
৳0.7299152306
|1 STMX in NGN
₦9.4571784658
|1 STMX in UAH
₴0.2562572191
|1 STMX in VES
Bs0.31109541
|1 STMX in PKR
Rs1.700044917
|1 STMX in KZT
₸3.196962831
|1 STMX in THB
฿0.2076409364
|1 STMX in TWD
NT$0.2001990462
|1 STMX in CHF
Fr0.005489919
|1 STMX in HKD
HK$0.0473353016
|1 STMX in MAD
.د.م0.061609091