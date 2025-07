Informazioni su Staked LOOP STLOOP

StakedLOOP (stLOOP) is the liquid receipt token that you get when staking LOOP.

This token will determine your points multiplier, based on which Looping Mode you fall into.

Stake LOOP → mint stLOOP Points Booster: stLOOP unlocks higher airdrop multipliers across Early Adopter, Loyalty, and Loopdrops programs. stLOOP Points: We are tracking stLOOP points based on time-weighted holdings to take into consideration for future utility and governance

Sito web ufficiale: https://www.loopingcollective.org/