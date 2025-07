Informazioni su Stader BNBx BNBX

Stader is a non-custodial smart contract-based staking platform that helps users conveniently discover and access staking solutions. We are building key staking middleware infra for multiple PoS networks for retail crypto users, exchanges and custodians. We have recently launched our liquid staking solution on BNB Chain. The liquid token is BNBx.

Sito web ufficiale: https://binance.staderlabs.com/liquid-staking/bnbx