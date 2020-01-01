Economia del token di Orange (ORA)

Informazioni su Orange ORA
Informazioni su Orange ORA

Orange (ticker: ORA) is a powerful and cutting-edge digital asset that stands out in the Algorand blockchain as a mineable Algorand Standard Asset (ASA). It operates with the same pioneering principles as Bitcoin (ticker: BTC), enabling a decentralized, competitive environment where participants can mine coins without relying on any central authority. This vital feature fosters trust and transparency, ensuring that users can engage with confidence. Governed by a robust open-source smart contract, Orange guarantees that all operations are executed under clear and verifiable rules, solidifying its position in the cryptocurrency landscape.

The mining process of Orange actively encourages participation from a diverse group of miners, all vying for the opportunity to earn newly minted tokens. This model not only promotes a fair competition but also enhances the network's security and decentralization. Each successful mining operation plays a crucial role in validating transactions and safeguarding the blockchain's integrity. This foundational mechanism ensures that the network remains secure and reliable, regardless of external factors.

One of the defining advantages of the Orange token is its unwavering support for the Algorand ecosystem. Unlike many cryptocurrencies that operate in isolation, Orange is intricately woven into the fabric of Algorand, playing a crucial role in its sustainability and growth. Each transaction made with the Orange token contributes to the Algorand sink fees wallet through transaction fees. This strategic allocation is not just beneficial; it is essential for the future of the network as these fees are meticulously directed to reward node runners—an indispensable part of the blockchain infrastructure.

Reward staking is a potent mechanism that incentivizes node operators to participate actively in the Algorand network. By compensating these key players, the network maintains its efficiency and security, enabling rapid and reliable transaction processing. Orange's contributions to this ecosystem are pivotal in ensuring that Algorand's infrastructure thrives while simultaneously energizing the community of users and developers.

In summary, the Orange token is more than just a cryptocurrency; it is a vital force within the Algorand ecosystem that is designed to enhance decentralization and trust. By aligning the interests of miners and node runners, Orange drives the sustainable advancement of Algorand while providing a secure, dependable platform for all users. As the cryptocurrency sector evolves, assets like Orange will be at the forefront of innovation, leading the charge for collaboration within decentralized networks.

https://oranges.meme/
https://oranges.meme/

Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di Orange (ORA)

Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per Orange (ORA), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi.

Capitalizzazione di mercato: $ 11.64K
$ 11.64K
Fornitura totale: $ 4.00M
$ 4.00M
Fornitura circolante: $ 108.04K
$ 108.04K
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita): $ 430.99K
$ 430.99K
Massimo storico:
$ 0.570087
Minimo storico:
$ 0.0499195
Prezzo attuale:
$ 0.107748
Economia del token di Orange (ORA): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso

Comprendere l'economia del token di Orange (ORA) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.

Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:

Fornitura totale:

Numero massimo di token ORA che sono stati o saranno mai creati.

Fornitura circolante:

Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.

Fornitura massima:

Il limite massimo di quanti token ORA possono esistere in totale.

FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):

Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.

Tasso di inflazione:

Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.

Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?

Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.

Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.

Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.

Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.

Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di ORA, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token ORA!

Disclaimer

I dati dell'economia del token presenti in questa pagina provengono da fonti di terze parti. MEXC non ne garantisce l'accuratezza. Ti preghiamo di condurre ricerche approfondite prima di investire.