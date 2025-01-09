Prezzo di Orange (ORA)
Il prezzo attuale di Orange (ORA) oggi è 0.257222 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 27.79K USD. Il prezzo di ORA a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Orange:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 18.85K USD
- Orange la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -0.95%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 108.04K USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di ORA in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di ORA.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Orange a USD è stata $ -0.0024819034783997.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Orange in USD è stata di $ -0.1048196112.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Orange in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Orange in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -0.0024819034783997
|-0.95%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.1048196112
|-40.75%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Orange: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.26%
-0.95%
-10.63%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Orange (ticker: ORA) is a powerful and cutting-edge digital asset that stands out in the Algorand blockchain as a mineable Algorand Standard Asset (ASA). It operates with the same pioneering principles as Bitcoin (ticker: BTC), enabling a decentralized, competitive environment where participants can mine coins without relying on any central authority. This vital feature fosters trust and transparency, ensuring that users can engage with confidence. Governed by a robust open-source smart contract, Orange guarantees that all operations are executed under clear and verifiable rules, solidifying its position in the cryptocurrency landscape. The mining process of Orange actively encourages participation from a diverse group of miners, all vying for the opportunity to earn newly minted tokens. This model not only promotes a fair competition but also enhances the network's security and decentralization. Each successful mining operation plays a crucial role in validating transactions and safeguarding the blockchain's integrity. This foundational mechanism ensures that the network remains secure and reliable, regardless of external factors. One of the defining advantages of the Orange token is its unwavering support for the Algorand ecosystem. Unlike many cryptocurrencies that operate in isolation, Orange is intricately woven into the fabric of Algorand, playing a crucial role in its sustainability and growth. Each transaction made with the Orange token contributes to the Algorand sink fees wallet through transaction fees. This strategic allocation is not just beneficial; it is essential for the future of the network as these fees are meticulously directed to reward node runners—an indispensable part of the blockchain infrastructure. Reward staking is a potent mechanism that incentivizes node operators to participate actively in the Algorand network. By compensating these key players, the network maintains its efficiency and security, enabling rapid and reliable transaction processing. Orange's contributions to this ecosystem are pivotal in ensuring that Algorand's infrastructure thrives while simultaneously energizing the community of users and developers. In summary, the Orange token is more than just a cryptocurrency; it is a vital force within the Algorand ecosystem that is designed to enhance decentralization and trust. By aligning the interests of miners and node runners, Orange drives the sustainable advancement of Algorand while providing a secure, dependable platform for all users. As the cryptocurrency sector evolves, assets like Orange will be at the forefront of innovation, leading the charge for collaboration within decentralized networks.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 ORA in AUD
A$0.41412742
|1 ORA in GBP
￡0.20834982
|1 ORA in EUR
€0.24693312
|1 ORA in USD
$0.257222
|1 ORA in MYR
RM1.157499
|1 ORA in TRY
₺9.0927977
|1 ORA in JPY
¥40.6539371
|1 ORA in RUB
₽26.879699
|1 ORA in INR
₹22.10051424
|1 ORA in IDR
Rp4,148.74135466
|1 ORA in PHP
₱15.03205368
|1 ORA in EGP
￡E.13.01028876
|1 ORA in BRL
R$1.5690542
|1 ORA in CAD
C$0.36782746
|1 ORA in BDT
৳31.2010286
|1 ORA in NGN
₦397.55975098
|1 ORA in UAH
₴10.85991284
|1 ORA in VES
Bs13.632766
|1 ORA in PKR
Rs71.6877714
|1 ORA in KZT
₸135.23703872
|1 ORA in THB
฿8.91531452
|1 ORA in TWD
NT$8.47032046
|1 ORA in CHF
Fr0.23407202
|1 ORA in HKD
HK$1.99861494
|1 ORA in MAD
.د.م2.58250888