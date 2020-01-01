Economia del token di Nova Fox (NFX)
Informazioni su Nova Fox NFX
Nova — A Launch Engine for the Web3 Frontier Nova is a next-generation multichain ecosystem designed to accelerate the launch and growth of Web3 projects across GameFi, DeFi, and AI-powered infrastructure. At the heart of Nova is $NFX, a fully audited, fixed-supply utility token that fuels everything from staking and governance to launchpad access and in-game utility.
Built on Cronos and expanding to Solana, Nova provides the tools, support, and infrastructure needed to take Web3 ideas from concept to scale — with a focus on security, usability, and community alignment.
What Nova Offers
-
Multichain Launchpad Nova’s secure, fully-audited launchpad supports token generation, smart contract deployment, fundraising, and liquidity setup. It’s built to give new projects end-to-end support — including audits, KYC onboarding, tokenomics design, listings, and marketing. Nova's approach is not plug-and-play — it’s hands-on and strategic, with a strong focus on long-term project success.
-
GameFi Ecosystem Nova integrates a tap-to-earn Telegram game, with a roadmap expanding toward mobile apps, PvP, boss raids, and NFT character systems. Players can earn and upgrade using $NFX and $NSTAR tokens. The game acts as both an on-chain engagement tool and a gateway into the wider Nova ecosystem.
-
AI Integration Nova features intelligent in-game companions that evolve with user behavior. Additionally, platform-based AI agents are being developed to assist with smart portfolio allocation, DeFi navigation, and personalized user support — making Web3 more accessible and intuitive.
-
Full-Stack Launch Support Projects launching on Nova benefit from unmatched resources: Token & smart contract creation Security audits (via CertiK) LP formation & vesting systems Farming & staking mechanics CEX & CMC listings Venture capital intros & strategic partnerships Marketing, branding & cross-chain bridging
About $NFX $NFX is the ecosystem's core utility token with the following use cases:
Access to launchpad tiers & allocations Staking for passive rewards Governance & protocol voting GameFi upgrades & companion evolution Reward sharing from platform activity Cross-utility for partner protocols
With a fixed supply of 100 million tokens, deflationary mechanisms, and a portion of platform revenue cycling back to $NFX stakers, the token is designed for long-term sustainability — not short-term speculation.
Security & Transparency Nova’s smart contracts are fully audited by CertiK. Unsold presale tokens are burned, and LP tokens will be locked for 5 years. All participating projects are required to undergo a KYC and onboarding process, ensuring trust for both users and investors.
Roadmap Highlights Launchpad live on Cronos → expanding to Solana GameFi Season 1 with AI-powered gameplay NFT integrations and boss raids Real-world staking tools & AI-agent expansion Bridging, CEX listings, and governance rollout
Conclusion Nova is more than a platform — it’s a launch engine for serious builders. With battle-tested infrastructure, real utility, and a community-first approach, Nova is helping define the future of multichain Web3.
This is Nova. Powered by $NFX. Built for what’s next.
Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di Nova Fox (NFX)
Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per Nova Fox (NFX), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.
Economia del token di Nova Fox (NFX): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso
Comprendere l'economia del token di Nova Fox (NFX) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.
Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:
Fornitura totale:
Numero massimo di token NFX che sono stati o saranno mai creati.
Fornitura circolante:
Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.
Fornitura massima:
Il limite massimo di quanti token NFX possono esistere in totale.
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.
Tasso di inflazione:
Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?
Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.
Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.
Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.
Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di NFX, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token NFX!
Disclaimer
I dati dell'economia del token presenti in questa pagina provengono da fonti di terze parti. MEXC non ne garantisce l'accuratezza. Ti preghiamo di condurre ricerche approfondite prima di investire.