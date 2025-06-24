Logo Nova Fox

Il prezzo attuale di Nova Fox (NFX) oggi è 0.085035 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 705.02K USD. Il prezzo di NFX a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Nova Fox:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è -- USD
- Nova Fox la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +25.44%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 8.29M USD

Andamento dei prezzi di Nova Fox (NFX) in USD

Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Nova Fox a USD è stata $ +0.01724688.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Nova Fox in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Nova Fox in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Nova Fox in USD è stata di $ 0.

PeriodoVariazione (USD)Variazione (%)
Oggi$ +0.01724688+25.44%
30 giorni$ 0--
60 giorni$ 0--
90 giorni$ 0--

Analisi del prezzo di Nova Fox (NFX)

Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Nova Fox: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:

$ 0.067788
$ 0.067788$ 0.067788

$ 0.084649
$ 0.084649$ 0.084649

$ 0.179341
$ 0.179341$ 0.179341

+2.87%

+25.44%

-19.03%

Informazioni sul mercato di Nova Fox (NFX)

Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:

$ 705.02K
$ 705.02K$ 705.02K

--
----

8.29M
8.29M 8.29M

Che cos'è Nova Fox (NFX)

Nova — A Launch Engine for the Web3 Frontier Nova is a next-generation multichain ecosystem designed to accelerate the launch and growth of Web3 projects across GameFi, DeFi, and AI-powered infrastructure. At the heart of Nova is $NFX, a fully audited, fixed-supply utility token that fuels everything from staking and governance to launchpad access and in-game utility. Built on Cronos and expanding to Solana, Nova provides the tools, support, and infrastructure needed to take Web3 ideas from concept to scale — with a focus on security, usability, and community alignment. What Nova Offers 1. Multichain Launchpad Nova’s secure, fully-audited launchpad supports token generation, smart contract deployment, fundraising, and liquidity setup. It’s built to give new projects end-to-end support — including audits, KYC onboarding, tokenomics design, listings, and marketing. Nova's approach is not plug-and-play — it’s hands-on and strategic, with a strong focus on long-term project success. 2. GameFi Ecosystem Nova integrates a tap-to-earn Telegram game, with a roadmap expanding toward mobile apps, PvP, boss raids, and NFT character systems. Players can earn and upgrade using $NFX and $NSTAR tokens. The game acts as both an on-chain engagement tool and a gateway into the wider Nova ecosystem. 3. AI Integration Nova features intelligent in-game companions that evolve with user behavior. Additionally, platform-based AI agents are being developed to assist with smart portfolio allocation, DeFi navigation, and personalized user support — making Web3 more accessible and intuitive. 4. Full-Stack Launch Support Projects launching on Nova benefit from unmatched resources: Token & smart contract creation Security audits (via CertiK) LP formation & vesting systems Farming & staking mechanics CEX & CMC listings Venture capital intros & strategic partnerships Marketing, branding & cross-chain bridging About $NFX $NFX is the ecosystem's core utility token with the following use cases: Access to launchpad tiers & allocations Staking for passive rewards Governance & protocol voting GameFi upgrades & companion evolution Reward sharing from platform activity Cross-utility for partner protocols With a fixed supply of 100 million tokens, deflationary mechanisms, and a portion of platform revenue cycling back to $NFX stakers, the token is designed for long-term sustainability — not short-term speculation. Security & Transparency Nova’s smart contracts are fully audited by CertiK. Unsold presale tokens are burned, and LP tokens will be locked for 5 years. All participating projects are required to undergo a KYC and onboarding process, ensuring trust for both users and investors. Roadmap Highlights Launchpad live on Cronos → expanding to Solana GameFi Season 1 with AI-powered gameplay NFT integrations and boss raids Real-world staking tools & AI-agent expansion Bridging, CEX listings, and governance rollout Conclusion Nova is more than a platform — it’s a launch engine for serious builders. With battle-tested infrastructure, real utility, and a community-first approach, Nova is helping define the future of multichain Web3. This is Nova. Powered by $NFX. Built for what’s next.

Economia del token di Nova Fox (NFX)

Comprendere l'economia del token di Nova Fox (NFX) può fornire una visione più approfondita del suo valore a lungo termine e del suo potenziale di crescita. Da come vengono distribuiti i token a come è gestita la fornitura, l'economia del token rivela la struttura fondamentale dell'economia di un progetto. Scopri subito l'ampia economia del token NFX!

NFX in valute locali

1 NFX in VND
2,237.696025
1 NFX in AUD
A$0.13010355
1 NFX in GBP
0.06207555
1 NFX in EUR
0.0731301
1 NFX in USD
$0.085035
1 NFX in MYR
RM0.3605484
1 NFX in TRY
3.367386
1 NFX in JPY
¥12.3453813
1 NFX in RUB
6.65398875
1 NFX in INR
7.3198128
1 NFX in IDR
Rp1,394.0161704
1 NFX in KRW
115.6935189
1 NFX in PHP
4.8350901
1 NFX in EGP
￡E.4.30872345
1 NFX in BRL
R$0.46684215
1 NFX in CAD
C$0.11649795
1 NFX in BDT
10.391277
1 NFX in NGN
131.8365633
1 NFX in UAH
3.56041545
1 NFX in VES
Bs8.758605
1 NFX in PKR
Rs24.115926
1 NFX in KZT
44.3814672
1 NFX in THB
฿2.78319555
1 NFX in TWD
NT$2.51108355
1 NFX in AED
د.إ0.31207845
1 NFX in CHF
Fr0.06887835
1 NFX in HKD
HK$0.6666744
1 NFX in MAD
.د.م0.76956675
1 NFX in MXN
$1.61821605