Prezzo di Nova Fox (NFX)
Il prezzo attuale di Nova Fox (NFX) oggi è 0.085035 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 705.02K USD. Il prezzo di NFX a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Nova Fox:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è -- USD
- Nova Fox la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +25.44%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 8.29M USD
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Nova Fox a USD è stata $ +0.01724688.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Nova Fox in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Nova Fox in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Nova Fox in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ +0.01724688
|+25.44%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Nova Fox: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+2.87%
+25.44%
-19.03%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Nova — A Launch Engine for the Web3 Frontier Nova is a next-generation multichain ecosystem designed to accelerate the launch and growth of Web3 projects across GameFi, DeFi, and AI-powered infrastructure. At the heart of Nova is $NFX, a fully audited, fixed-supply utility token that fuels everything from staking and governance to launchpad access and in-game utility. Built on Cronos and expanding to Solana, Nova provides the tools, support, and infrastructure needed to take Web3 ideas from concept to scale — with a focus on security, usability, and community alignment. What Nova Offers 1. Multichain Launchpad Nova’s secure, fully-audited launchpad supports token generation, smart contract deployment, fundraising, and liquidity setup. It’s built to give new projects end-to-end support — including audits, KYC onboarding, tokenomics design, listings, and marketing. Nova's approach is not plug-and-play — it’s hands-on and strategic, with a strong focus on long-term project success. 2. GameFi Ecosystem Nova integrates a tap-to-earn Telegram game, with a roadmap expanding toward mobile apps, PvP, boss raids, and NFT character systems. Players can earn and upgrade using $NFX and $NSTAR tokens. The game acts as both an on-chain engagement tool and a gateway into the wider Nova ecosystem. 3. AI Integration Nova features intelligent in-game companions that evolve with user behavior. Additionally, platform-based AI agents are being developed to assist with smart portfolio allocation, DeFi navigation, and personalized user support — making Web3 more accessible and intuitive. 4. Full-Stack Launch Support Projects launching on Nova benefit from unmatched resources: Token & smart contract creation Security audits (via CertiK) LP formation & vesting systems Farming & staking mechanics CEX & CMC listings Venture capital intros & strategic partnerships Marketing, branding & cross-chain bridging About $NFX $NFX is the ecosystem's core utility token with the following use cases: Access to launchpad tiers & allocations Staking for passive rewards Governance & protocol voting GameFi upgrades & companion evolution Reward sharing from platform activity Cross-utility for partner protocols With a fixed supply of 100 million tokens, deflationary mechanisms, and a portion of platform revenue cycling back to $NFX stakers, the token is designed for long-term sustainability — not short-term speculation. Security & Transparency Nova’s smart contracts are fully audited by CertiK. Unsold presale tokens are burned, and LP tokens will be locked for 5 years. All participating projects are required to undergo a KYC and onboarding process, ensuring trust for both users and investors. Roadmap Highlights Launchpad live on Cronos → expanding to Solana GameFi Season 1 with AI-powered gameplay NFT integrations and boss raids Real-world staking tools & AI-agent expansion Bridging, CEX listings, and governance rollout Conclusion Nova is more than a platform — it’s a launch engine for serious builders. With battle-tested infrastructure, real utility, and a community-first approach, Nova is helping define the future of multichain Web3. This is Nova. Powered by $NFX. Built for what’s next.
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 NFX in VND
₫2,237.696025
|1 NFX in AUD
A$0.13010355
|1 NFX in GBP
￡0.06207555
|1 NFX in EUR
€0.0731301
|1 NFX in USD
$0.085035
|1 NFX in MYR
RM0.3605484
|1 NFX in TRY
₺3.367386
|1 NFX in JPY
¥12.3453813
|1 NFX in RUB
₽6.65398875
|1 NFX in INR
₹7.3198128
|1 NFX in IDR
Rp1,394.0161704
|1 NFX in KRW
₩115.6935189
|1 NFX in PHP
₱4.8350901
|1 NFX in EGP
￡E.4.30872345
|1 NFX in BRL
R$0.46684215
|1 NFX in CAD
C$0.11649795
|1 NFX in BDT
৳10.391277
|1 NFX in NGN
₦131.8365633
|1 NFX in UAH
₴3.56041545
|1 NFX in VES
Bs8.758605
|1 NFX in PKR
Rs24.115926
|1 NFX in KZT
₸44.3814672
|1 NFX in THB
฿2.78319555
|1 NFX in TWD
NT$2.51108355
|1 NFX in AED
د.إ0.31207845
|1 NFX in CHF
Fr0.06887835
|1 NFX in HKD
HK$0.6666744
|1 NFX in MAD
.د.م0.76956675
|1 NFX in MXN
$1.61821605