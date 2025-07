Informazioni su Marutaro $MARU

$MARU pays tribute to the legacy of MARUTARO, the famous Shiba Inu with millions of followers worldwide. Born in 2007, MARU became a global social media sensation and even a tourism ambassador in Japan. Though MARUTARO passed away in 2024, his legacy of joy and positivity continues through $MARU, a token created to honor his influence and iconic status as a beloved figure.

After the original developer left the project, power shifted into the hands of the people! The $MARU community took control, turning this project into a real CTO.

Sito web ufficiale: https://maru-cto.com/