Prezzo di Johnny Suede (SUEDE)
Il prezzo attuale di Johnny Suede (SUEDE) oggi è 0.01189526 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 5.54M USD. Il prezzo di SUEDE a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Johnny Suede:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 133.01K USD
- Johnny Suede la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -1.21%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 465.16M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di SUEDE in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di SUEDE.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Johnny Suede a USD è stata $ -0.00014622360617796.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Johnny Suede in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Johnny Suede in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Johnny Suede in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -0.00014622360617796
|-1.21%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Johnny Suede: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.72%
-1.21%
-14.65%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Enter Suede — the first-ever on-chain, music-generative AI integrated with blockchain technology. Suede is not just a project; it’s a revolution that seeks to address the industry’s deep-rooted issues while offering a futuristic solution for both artists and fans alike. By combining artificial intelligence with blockchain, Suede promises to transform how music is created, owned, and monetized. But how exactly does it do this? The Challenge: Unfair Music Industry Practices For decades, musicians have been at the mercy of large corporations — whether it’s record labels, streaming platforms, or rights management organizations. The reality for many artists, particularly independent creators, has been the same: unfair contracts, exploitative royalty systems, and a lack of transparency in how revenue is distributed. A prominent example is Mahalia, who struggles with financial stability due to a contract signed in her youth, relinquishing ownership of her music. Similarly, Taylor Swift famously had to re-record her entire discography after losing control of her own music rights. These stories aren’t isolated; they reflect a systemic issue that leaves artists without control over their creative outputs and revenue streams. Additionally, issues like hidden fees, sampled music without royalties, and industry middlemen contribute to a broken system. Even major creators like George Clinton often see their work sampled in popular music, without receiving the royalties they deserve. Suede aims to change all of this. Suede’s Disruptive Technology: Blockchain and AI At the core of Suede’s mission is its unique integration of blockchain and AI, offering a transparent, secure, and artist-friendly way to create, distribute, and profit from music.
|1 SUEDE in AUD
A$0.0187945108
|1 SUEDE in GBP
￡0.0091593502
|1 SUEDE in EUR
€0.0109436392
|1 SUEDE in USD
$0.01189526
|1 SUEDE in MYR
RM0.0524580966
|1 SUEDE in TRY
₺0.4334632744
|1 SUEDE in JPY
¥1.7608553378
|1 SUEDE in RUB
₽1.0705734
|1 SUEDE in INR
₹1.0365529564
|1 SUEDE in IDR
Rp195.0042310944
|1 SUEDE in PHP
₱0.6837395448
|1 SUEDE in EGP
￡E.0.6027328242
|1 SUEDE in BRL
R$0.0687546028
|1 SUEDE in CAD
C$0.0170102218
|1 SUEDE in BDT
৳1.4468204738
|1 SUEDE in NGN
₦17.9686228982
|1 SUEDE in UAH
₴0.4907984276
|1 SUEDE in VES
Bs0.76129664
|1 SUEDE in PKR
Rs3.3347171884
|1 SUEDE in KZT
₸5.842356949
|1 SUEDE in THB
฿0.401465025
|1 SUEDE in TWD
NT$0.3906403384
|1 SUEDE in CHF
Fr0.0104678288
|1 SUEDE in HKD
HK$0.0924261702
|1 SUEDE in MAD
.د.م0.1157408798
|1 SUEDE in MXN
$0.2409979676