Informazioni su Jenna JENNA

Project Introduction: JENNA is an AI agent that handles social media and trading strategies.

Jenna is a revolutionary AI-powered agent living on Solana, aiming to push the boundaries of what's possible at the intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. Built for the Solana AI Hackathon 2024, Jenna combines advanced AI capabilities with decentralized finance to create a unique autonomous entity.

Sito web ufficiale: https://www.jennamagent.com/