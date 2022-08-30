Economia del token di GRELF (GRELF)
Informazioni su GRELF GRELF
What Is GRELF?
GRELF is a meme coin currently available on the Hedera and Avalanche networks. GRELF is based around a weird and conventionally unappealing character, named Gerbert the Grelf, who lives under a stump in an enchanted forest. Gerbert the Grelf was originally created on Hedera as a spokesman for the CREETS NFT project. He was then expanded to be the center focus of the GRELF meme coin because the founder, WarlockNKey, thought having a bald, ugly, weirdo as a mascot would be funny. The GRELF project is not about utility; it is about humor, entertainment, and showcasing the wonderful in the weird.
What is the supply of GRELF?
GRELF launched on Hedera mainnet on August 30th, 2022 with a total fixed supply of 6.6 million GRELF tokens (6,666,666.) No keys were created for the project so the amount of supply cannot be increased, decreased, or altered.
Who is the Founder of GRELF?
The founder of GRELF is WarlockNKey. He is doxxed and prioritizes transparency in the operation of his various projects and initiatives. WarlockNKey started his career in Web3 on Hedera in November of 2021 with founding of the CREETS NFT project and he is known for his humor, improvisational nature, and community involvement.
Where Can I Buy GRELF?
GRELF is currently available for purchase via Hedera's SaucerSwap and Avalanche's Pangolin exchanges.
Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di GRELF (GRELF)
Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per GRELF (GRELF), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.
Economia del token di GRELF (GRELF): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso
Comprendere l'economia del token di GRELF (GRELF) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.
Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:
Fornitura totale:
Numero massimo di token GRELF che sono stati o saranno mai creati.
Fornitura circolante:
Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.
Fornitura massima:
Il limite massimo di quanti token GRELF possono esistere in totale.
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.
Tasso di inflazione:
Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?
Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.
Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.
Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.
Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di GRELF, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token GRELF!
Previsione prezzi di GRELF
Vuoi sapere dove potrebbe dirigersi GRELF? La nostra pagina di previsione dei prezzi di GRELF combina sentiment di mercato, trend storici e indicatori tecnici per offrire una visione lungimirante.
Perché dovresti scegliere MEXC?
MEXC è uno dei principali exchange di criptovalute al mondo, apprezzato da milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. Che tu sia un principiante o un professionista, MEXC è la tua strada più semplice per le crypto.
Disclaimer
I dati dell'economia del token presenti in questa pagina provengono da fonti di terze parti. MEXC non ne garantisce l'accuratezza. Ti preghiamo di condurre ricerche approfondite prima di investire.