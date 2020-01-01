Economia del token di Aether Games (AEG)
Informazioni su Aether Games AEG
Aether Games is a transmedia development studio focused on creating immersive experiences through games, series and interactive AI technologies. Aether Games is not only enhancing the gaming experience, but is also empowering players in a way that is also inclusive of traditional gamers. Aether Games have secured the Exclusive Rights to develop the Official Online Trading Card Game for "The Wheel of Time" series. Products lineup Aether: Trading Card Game Aether is a Trading Card Game set in the dark fantasy universe. Players use a variety of Adventurers, Creatures and Cards, each with their own unique mechanics, to craft powerful new strategies. Players quest for new cards and battle each other for ranks and rewards, all while customizing their decks and cards to suit their individual playstyles. With real-time online battles, deep strategy, and expansive card sets, Aether offers an immersive and rewarding gaming experience. Aether Saga Fully CGI 3D cinematic dark fantasy series about Holda and Einar, immersing the audience into the world of Aether. Aether Saga is a captivating story set in a mystical Viking world, where ancient Norse mythology intertwines with magical elements. Cards of Eternity: The Wheel of Time Venture into the legendary world of "The Wheel of Time" with Aether Games' upcoming title "Cards of Eternity: The Wheel of Time". "The Wheel of Time" is an epic fantasy masterpiece by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson. Spanning 14 novels, it's a tale of magic, conflict, and destiny that has captivated millions worldwide. Its rich narrative and deep lore have made it one of the best-selling fantasy series ever, securing its place as a cultural phenomenon with a successful TV adaptation on AmazonPrime. Token Utility $AEG: Empowering Aether Games Ecosystem
Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di Aether Games (AEG)
Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per Aether Games (AEG), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.
Economia del token di Aether Games (AEG): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso
Comprendere l'economia del token di Aether Games (AEG) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.
Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:
Fornitura totale:
Numero massimo di token AEG che sono stati o saranno mai creati.
Fornitura circolante:
Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.
Fornitura massima:
Il limite massimo di quanti token AEG possono esistere in totale.
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.
Tasso di inflazione:
Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?
Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.
Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.
Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.
Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di AEG, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token AEG!
Previsione prezzi di AEG
Vuoi sapere dove potrebbe dirigersi AEG? La nostra pagina di previsione dei prezzi di AEG combina sentiment di mercato, trend storici e indicatori tecnici per offrire una visione lungimirante.
Perché dovresti scegliere MEXC?
MEXC è uno dei principali exchange di criptovalute al mondo, apprezzato da milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. Che tu sia un principiante o un professionista, MEXC è la tua strada più semplice per le crypto.
Disclaimer
I dati dell'economia del token presenti in questa pagina provengono da fonti di terze parti. MEXC non ne garantisce l'accuratezza. Ti preghiamo di condurre ricerche approfondite prima di investire.