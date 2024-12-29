Prezzo di Aether Games (AEG)
Il prezzo attuale di Aether Games (AEG) oggi è 0.00889589 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 2.19M USD. Il prezzo di AEG a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Aether Games:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 95.53K USD
- Aether Games la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +0.04%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 246.25M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di AEG in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di AEG.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Aether Games a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Aether Games in USD è stata di $ +0.0028023272.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Aether Games in USD è stata di $ +0.0001539051.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Aether Games in USD è stata di $ -0.004304510335917505.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+0.04%
|30 giorni
|$ +0.0028023272
|+31.50%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0001539051
|+1.73%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.004304510335917505
|-32.60%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Aether Games: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+2.80%
+0.04%
-20.91%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Aether Games is a transmedia development studio focused on creating immersive experiences through games, series and interactive AI technologies. Aether Games is not only enhancing the gaming experience, but is also empowering players in a way that is also inclusive of traditional gamers. Aether Games have secured the Exclusive Rights to develop the Official Online Trading Card Game for "The Wheel of Time" series. Products lineup Aether: Trading Card Game Aether is a Trading Card Game set in the dark fantasy universe. Players use a variety of Adventurers, Creatures and Cards, each with their own unique mechanics, to craft powerful new strategies. Players quest for new cards and battle each other for ranks and rewards, all while customizing their decks and cards to suit their individual playstyles. With real-time online battles, deep strategy, and expansive card sets, Aether offers an immersive and rewarding gaming experience. Aether Saga Fully CGI 3D cinematic dark fantasy series about Holda and Einar, immersing the audience into the world of Aether. Aether Saga is a captivating story set in a mystical Viking world, where ancient Norse mythology intertwines with magical elements. Cards of Eternity: The Wheel of Time Venture into the legendary world of "The Wheel of Time" with Aether Games' upcoming title "Cards of Eternity: The Wheel of Time". "The Wheel of Time" is an epic fantasy masterpiece by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson. Spanning 14 novels, it's a tale of magic, conflict, and destiny that has captivated millions worldwide. Its rich narrative and deep lore have made it one of the best-selling fantasy series ever, securing its place as a cultural phenomenon with a successful TV adaptation on AmazonPrime. Token Utility $AEG: Empowering Aether Games Ecosystem
|1 AEG in AUD
A$0.014233424
|1 AEG in GBP
￡0.0070277531
|1 AEG in EUR
€0.0084510955
|1 AEG in USD
$0.00889589
|1 AEG in MYR
RM0.0397646283
|1 AEG in TRY
₺0.3125126157
|1 AEG in JPY
¥1.4043941543
|1 AEG in RUB
₽0.9405624497
|1 AEG in INR
₹0.7596200471
|1 AEG in IDR
Rp143.4820766867
|1 AEG in PHP
₱0.5151609899
|1 AEG in EGP
￡E.0.4523560065
|1 AEG in BRL
R$0.0550655591
|1 AEG in CAD
C$0.0128100816
|1 AEG in BDT
৳1.0644821974
|1 AEG in NGN
₦13.7920099382
|1 AEG in UAH
₴0.3737163389
|1 AEG in VES
Bs0.45369039
|1 AEG in PKR
Rs2.479284543
|1 AEG in KZT
₸4.662335949
|1 AEG in THB
฿0.3030829723
|1 AEG in TWD
NT$0.2919631098
|1 AEG in CHF
Fr0.008006301
|1 AEG in HKD
HK$0.0690321064
|1 AEG in MAD
.د.م0.089848489